Diverse Array Of Events Highlight Fall Calendar Along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast

The Georgetown Wooden Boat Show is one of the most popular events in the Southeast

The summer beach season is nearing its end, but the good times in Georgetown County and the six communities that comprise the Hammock Coast are far from over

GEORGETOWN, SC, US, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Carolina’s Hammock Coast is renowned for the quality of its beaches, casual pace and an increasingly popular lineup of fall events.The peak of the summer beach season is nearing its end, but the good times in Georgetown County and the six communities that comprise the Hammock Coast are far from over.Idyllic weather attracts festivalgoers to the area’s array of fall events, including the 28th annual Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, the 30th annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show, the Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival, and the Historic Georgetown Bridge2Bridge Run.Family Fun Highlights Atalaya Arts & Crafts FestivalThat Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival, featuring nearly 100 artisans, will be held Sept. 27-29 at Huntington Beach State Park. The 44th annual event provides aesthetic beauty while attendees enjoy fine art, quality crafts and local food, along with the musical offerings of several of the area’s finest musicians. Go to www.AtalayaFestival.com for a complete event run down.National Music Acts Headline Pawleys Island Festival of Music & ArtThe Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art runs from Oct. 3-19 and will feature weekly live music acts, highlighted by performances from Pablo Cruise, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and the Marshall Tucker Band. The PIFMA will also spotlight symphony performances, art shows and garden parties, among other events. The complete event lineup is available at www.PawleysMusic.com Wooden Boat Show Lures Attendees From Across the SoutheastCelebrating its pearl anniversary, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show, which will be held Oct. 19 and 20, is one of the premier events in the Southeast. This year’s festivities will feature wooden boat exhibits with more than 140 classic wooden boats displayed on land and water, a wooden boatbuilding competition, children’s model boatbuilding, knot tying, maritime art and crafts, food and music. A special attraction will be Saturday’s Wooden Boat Challenge when teams of two race to build a rowing skiff within a 4-hour time limit and then test their boats for seaworthiness in a rowing relay on the Sampit River. Visit www.WoodenBoatShow.com for more information.Bridge2Bridge Run Offers a Healthy Start to the Holiday SeasonVacationers looking for exercise heading into the holiday season will enjoy the Bridge2Bridge Run, which features three races - a half marathon, 12k and 5k. The Nov. 2 race takes runners through historic Georgetown, allowing them to enjoy the unique charms of one of America’s premier coastal small towns. For more information, go to www.Bridge2BridgeRun.com More information about the Hammock Coast is available at www.HammockCoastSC.com About South Carolina’s Hammock CoastGeorgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.Georgetown, named one of America's Best Coastal Small Towns two years in a row, offers an abundance of accommodations for guests, including hotels and cozy bed and breakfasts. Georgetown marinas welcome boaters from around the globe.For more information about Georgetown and the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.