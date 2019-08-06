Janet Harvey of inviteCHANGE to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FREEDLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet M. Harvey, MCC is more than just a coach, she is a phenomenal coach, a coach who helped define the industry, and someone you can consider a coaches’ coach. She is the CEO of Invite CHANGE, an organization that provides multiple services to help businesspeople grow, change, make a different set of choices, and lead more effectively. In this next part of her radio series, she is going to discuss those concepts, in particular what it means to live coachlike every day (which you will discover is about thinking and acting with a professional coaches’ mindset and skills, but not necessarily being one.)

InviteCHANGE is a name that explains much of the company’s agenda, which is to get individuals to move beyond the familiar, stop making choices based on patterns or others’ expectations, and explore new possibilities. The result is a style of business leadership that works better in today’s world—which involves zero geography and 24x7 availability, and where transactional details are often handled by technology and artificial intelligence. Therefore, good leaders need to explore and optimize the dimensions of their very human intelligence--innate curiosity and creativity, core values and beliefs, integrity, authenticity, and the ability to cultivate change and engage through interpersonal relationships.

Janet knows that we all have so much potential and it is just waiting to be liberated and expressed throughout our lives. She helps generate that kind of power through InviteCHANGE solutions--which include Leadership Development Programs, Organizational Culture Consulting and Professional Coaching (for Individuals and Teams.) In addition to her work building and leading the InviteCHANGE organization, Janet is also a mentor coach, an active member of The International Coach Federation (ICF), a noted speaker and an author. Her most recent book This Shift Works discusses the emerging face of leadership, why people fail at careers, how to enhance your vision, and more.

During this next leg of her radio series, Janet is going to tell us all more about her book, as well as explain some attributes of the brave new leader--such as creativity, wonder and curiosity, purpose, disruption, resilience, synergy and collaboration. Her hypnotic voice and transformational concepts have engaged clients for years and will do the same for listeners, both loyal followers and new.

CUTV News will feature Janet Harvey in a series of interviews with both Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters on Thursdays August 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th at 3:00pm EDT

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Janet and her life’s work, visit: https://www.invitechange.com



