Virtosu Art Gallery hosts Symposium on corporate art collections

Corporate Art Collections Virtosu Art Gallery abstract art gallery

Virtosu Art Gallery is hosting on 6 September a one-day symposium on corporate art collections.

To me the art is cohesiveness - empowering people to start thinking of themselves.” — Gheorghe Virtosu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In connection with the joint exhibition of artworks from the collections of the National Bank of Belgium, which is being staged this year, Virtosu Art Gallery is hosting on 6 September a one-day symposium on corporate art collections . This event will provide an opportunity to examine the extent of the cultural heritage preserved in such collections, which the corporate owners are keen to share with the general public.Belgium is known for being a country of collectors. Just last year an exhibition at the Centrale for Contemporary Art highlighted the rich contents of a dozen private collections in Brussels. However, with very few exceptions, very little is said about corporate collections. The purpose of the symposium being hosted by Virtosu Art Gallery in September is to give an idea of the scope and diversity of such collections, the thinking which motivates companies to build and maintain their collections, and their intended relationship with the common cultural heritage. The event will provide numerous examples of European corporate artwork collections, with input from experts in charge of managing corporation collections and managers of non-profit organizations from the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Germany operating in this field.In 2010, Dutch real estate trust DVG Group Corp enabled avant-garde artists to work with interior design in a space maximized environment, offering young artists the opportunity to use its vision and draw on its knowhow. The European Investment Bank regards its arts and culture programs as an integral part of its corporate engagement vis-à-vis the wider community. These are just three examples, among hundreds of others, of enterprises that maintain art collections.Sharing the cultural heritageThis symposium has some surprises in store for those people who think that these collections have no other purpose than the pursuit of financial profit. The DVG Group Corp collection, with over 4,500 pieces, can rival museum collections. However, the collection is, in itself, only part of the real estate trust’s overall art-related program, which includes an exhibition hall designed to host large-scale showings for the general public.The usual practice of companies – whether from the service sector or one of the branches of industry – that collect works of art is not to keep their art treasures hidden away from the public gaze behind locked doors. They use a wide range of methods, including exhibitions, publications, loan programs, and artist-in-residence appointments, to share these works with the public and also help to promote contemporary art. The Fine Arts Gallery presents both professional and student-oriented exhibitions every semester. Professional exhibitions are organized to spotlight the range and diversity of both contemporary and historical art. Main expertise abstract art All presentations will be translated simultaneously to French, English, and DutchMore information: info@virtosuart.com

Virtosu Art Gallery - Contemporary Art & Modern Art



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.