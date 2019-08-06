Herb Kimble to Launch Urban Flix, A Streaming Network Showcasing Multicultural Programming

UrbanFlix will offer its viewers a fresh slate of scripted and unscripted original programming, as well as a wide array of high caliber multicultural content.

UrbanFlix is committed to original stories that make us think, laugh and cry, tapping into the universal human emotions that touch all of us.” — Herb Kimble, Chairman of UrbanFlix

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new streaming service, UrbanFlix , will be launching in late 2019. This platform was created by Herb Kimble with Kevin Griffo serving as their CEO. This streaming service will set itself apart from others by offering a wide range of programming to a diverse viewing audience.UrbanFlix will include unique content for viewers from every ethnicity and background. They are taking things one step further than services like Revry, which is dedicated to the LGBTQ community and Brown Sugar, which is dedicated to classic black cinema.Chairman Herb Kimble comments on the company’s dedication to diversity and inclusion. “UrbanFlix is committed to original stories that make us think, laugh and cry, tapping into the universal human emotions that touch all of us. We believe in creating content not just for some of us, but for all of us,” said Kimble.UrbanFlix will be available for all devices including:• iPhone• Apple TV• Roku, Chromecast & Nexus Player• Android TV• Fire TV• Macs & PCsThough the term “urban” has been thrown around quite a bit in Hollywood for the last few years, the new streaming platform UrbanFlix will be different. They already have a fresh collection of high caliber programming ready to go. Their slate of programs will include everything from stage plays and stand-up comedy to full-length feature films and musical entertainment.Though there are a few popular streaming services at the moment, they all offer the same type of programming that is available on the major networks. Hulu and Sling have been successful because they offer viewers a chance to dump cable and its high prices. However, these streaming services haven’t really offered anything new and unique to the world of entertainment.The company is dedicated to providing quality multicultural content. Some of their content will be completely unscripted, while other programs will feature genre-bending content. UrbanFlix is committed to shattering all barriers and redefining the term “urban” with inspiring and compelling stories.Their streaming service will foster pride for people of all cultures, races, beliefs, and sexual orientations. They will strive to offer a platform to young aspiring creatives who have something to say to the world.About UrbanflixTVUrbanFlix is a new type of streaming service that will be accessible on over 1,000 devices including iOS devices, Android devices, MACs, and PCs, as well as streaming media boxes like Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Nexus Player. UrbanFlix is committed to original stories that make people think, laugh and cry. Each month, they will deliver a fresh slate of scripted and unscripted original programming, as well as a wide array of high caliber multicultural content to their viewing audience. Herb Kimble, chairman of UrbanFlix, is an entrepreneur, actor, and film producer based out of the Los Angeles area. He is also co-founder of CineFocus Productions , a film production company.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.