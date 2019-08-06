ACTRESS KEIRA MITCHELL SIGNS WITH SM1 ENTERTAINMENT

ACTRESS KEIRA MITCHELL SIGNS WITH SM1 ENTERTAINMENT

As the CEO of an entertainment company every move counts and me and my team see a long career in Keira Mitchell future. TRULY A GREAT ACTRESS” — Clay Dustin - CEO SM1 Entertainment and SM1 Music Group/Sony Music

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All of us at SM1 Entertainment are excited to be working with Keira Mitchell. Born in 2004, Keira Mitchell got the “acting bug” at the young age of 4yrs while performing in the stage production, “Dance Styles Thru the Years.” Later, she would appear in films such as the Wildwood Production pilot, The Fiance, as the unsuspecting daughter of a dating guru, and the movie Low Tide, as a pool girl, which was featured at the Tribeca Film Festival. Her warm personality and acting dedication would land her an on-camera speaking role on a national television commercial, The Hero Campaign.

Keira studied On-Camera Acting, Acting Improv, and TV Commercial Auditions, and at the Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Workshops & Casting Directors Agency, whose Alumni boast Actor Seth Green. She is also currently an Intern there, working the cameras behind the scenes, videotaping & recording students performing acting scenes.

Other training includes the Atlantic City Police Athletic League’s (PAL) Theater Drama Class, Performing Arts Workshop, and currently as a Musical Theater student at her Performing Arts High School, where she performs in Showcases, and is training to write Monologues & Scripts.

Excitedly, she has been featured in the Local Press of Atlantic City Newspaper as one of South Jersey’s Child Actors alongside “Stranger Things” Actor, Gaten Matarazzo.

Keira’s most recent work includes performing in the hit professional Play, “My Husband John,” a true compelling story about one half of the famous 1970’s music singer/songwriter duel, McFadden & Whitehead, where Keira portrayed the granddaughter Aliyah. Additional works include several theatrical shows such as Beauty and the Beast in the starring role as “The Beast,” The Lion King as “older Nala,” and Westside Story.

Keira grew up in Atlantic City, NJ, and in addition to acting, she regularly uploads acting & lighthearted personal videos to her You Tube Channel, and Instagram, where she has a devoted following. She’s a former member (Lead Explorer) of the Atlantic City Police Explorers Post 14 & former (Class President) of the Atlantic City Junior Police Academy. Keira loves traveling, and has visited exciting places like Delaware, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Virginia, Atlanta, Florida and Las Vegas.

Her hobbies also include Volunteerism, where she dedicates her time to helping community events like the annual City National Night Out, Community BBQs, and the summer Junior Police Academy for Atlantic City youths.

Born to shine, Keira is grateful for the many opportunities thus far, and looks forward to those still to come.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.