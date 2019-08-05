6th Annual Green Jobs Forum

Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, Kirby Training Room, 777 North Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Careers for the Low-Carbon, Circular Economy-The Time for Change is Now!

This is a great opportunity to meet others in the DMV region who are working in a green job and career and to learn about initiatives that are shaping the low-carbon, circular economy.” — Janine Finnell, Executive Director, Leaders in Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concerned about the critical state of climate change and the urgent need to shift our economy to one that is more low-carbon and less wasteful? Learn about what’s happening to grow the green economy in the national capital area (e.g., Maryland Clean Jobs Act creating solar and wind jobs, and more)! Hear about the first city in the US (Charlotte, NC) to have a circular economy plan! Obtain tips and advice from those who have landed or created green jobs at IFC, the World Bank, VEIC, and International Fund for Animal Welfare. Learn from those creating jobs to reduce food and plastic waste. Meet exhibitors who are hiring, providing training in green/clean tech and offering educational credentials, and career assistance.This event is for people interested in green jobs and careers, those who want to use their careers to “be the difference,” or transform their existing work to be more green-centric, etc. This special event will serve job hunters, those working in cleantech/greentech, and green-learners/aspirers equally well!The Green Jobs Forum is Leaders in Energy’s annual review of trends in recruiting, hiring, and career advancement in clean energy and sustainability occupations. This is one of our most popular annual events. Before the forum, we are also offering several Green Career and networking workshops during the day!When & Where:August 22nd at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments,Kirby Training Room, 777 North Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20002Green Career and Networking Workshops:8:30 am – 4:30 pm as listed below:• Green Career Workshop: What is Your Green Career Plan? (8:30 – 11:30 am)• Fear is Your Copilot: Networking in Washington DC (12:15- 1:15 pm)• Green Career Workshop 2.0: What is the Best Fit for Your Career Path? (1:30-4:30 pm)The Green Jobs Forum and Exhibitions: 4:30 – 9:00 pm.Why:Cleantech and sustainability jobs are fast-growing segments of the economy. The report, “Unlocking the Inclusive Growth Story of the 21st Century” by the Global Commission on Economy and Climate points to the tremendous net economic gains of $26 trillion by 2030 that can be created by ambitious action to create low-carbon jobs and related opportunities. The 2014 McKinsey study, “Toward a Circular Economy,” found the economic gain from material savings alone is estimated at over $1 trillion per year by 2025 if companies reorient toward circular supply chains that increase recycling, reuse, and remanufacturePresented by:Leaders in Energy is a community of engaged leaders advancing solutions for a sustainable energy system, economy, and world. We are a not-for-profit organization based in Washington with a worldwide membership.The Event SpeakersWelcoming Remarks: Steve Walz, Director of Environmental Programs for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG). He leads COG’s water, air quality, waste management, energy and climate teams serving localities across metropolitan Washington.Panel 1: Economic development and employment specialists from around the Washington DC Region will discuss green jobs and workforce initiatives around the region including the recently enacted Maryland Clean Jobs Act (which among other benefits will create 20,000 solar jobs and thousands of in-state offshore wind power jobs).• Samuel Beirne, Energy Program Manager, Maryland Energy Administration• Alex Cooley, Manager, Labor Information Services, Northern Virginia Community College• Tommy Wells, Director, District of Columbia, Department of Energy and Environment• Emily Yates, Founder + Principle of Urban Revolution Group (Charlotte, NC)Moderator: Janine Finnell, Executive Director, Leaders in Energy,Panel 2: Get tips and advice from Leaders in Energy members who have landed or created green jobs• Rodger Correa, US Communications Director, International Fund for Animal Welfare• Barbara Englehart, Senior Finance and Accounting Professional, ICF• David Gelman, Business Development Manager for the Mid-Atlantic, VEIC• Charles Girard, Energy Advisor, World Bank• Erin McGeoy, Co-Founder and CEO of Last Call, an on-line platform that connects users with discounted unsold food from restaurantsModerator: Spencer Schecht, Member Experience Manager, the Smart Electric Power AllianceExhibitors will include companies, educators, and career assistance organizations such as BCS Inc., the DC Sustainable Energy Utility, The Plastic Tree, and the Association of Energy Engineers National Capital Chapter and University of Maryland Student Chapter (with 16 energy and sustainability certifications), and Career Confidence.Networking sessions will give people the opportunity to meet others with mutual interests.Registration: https://leadersinenergy.org/jobs-for-a-low-carbon-circular-economy / Tickets are also available for early bird (ends August 16th) and student pricing. Forum admission includes event program, pizza, and beverages. Registration is also available for workshops.For more information, please contact info@leadersinenergy.org,



