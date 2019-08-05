Auto/Mate Announces User Summit Keynote Speakers

Partners with blumshapiro to present key research findings on “2035 Dealership of the Future”

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems announced today that Rick Parmelee and Christopher Ernest, partners at the accounting firm blumshapiro, were chosen as Keynote speakers for its annual User Summit . In their session “ 2035 Dealership of the Future ,” Parmelee and Ernest will present the latest research on the impact of industry disruptors on dealership operations, and how dealers can best prepare themselves.“Technology is transforming the auto industry on a daily basis, and today’s dealership principals and managers are faced with a pace of change more rapid than anything we’ve ever seen,” said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate. “Any insights into changes coming down the pipe can help dealers gain a competitive edge and plan for the future.”User Summit attendees will get an exclusive sneak peek at key findings from a whitepaper currently in development by blumshapiro and an AutoTeam America affiliate firm. The whitepaper, which won’t be published until the 2020 NADA Convention and Expo, will reveal the expected impact of industry trends on auto dealerships, to include:• Changes in franchise laws and new entrants into the market (e.g. Tesla and other direct sales)• Ride sharing• Autonomous vehicles• Changes affecting fixed operations, e.g. longer service intervalsIn this keynote session, User Summit attendees will gain a better understanding of how autonomous vehicles will impact dealership operations, how electrification will impact the service department and how other trends are expected to impact facilities needs and design.Rick Parmelee is partner-in-charge of blumshapiro’s Dealership Services Group. Parmelee provides a wide range of services beyond year-end financial statement preparation and tax compliance. He works closely with clients reviewing monthly financial statements, assisting them with benchmarking and operational performance, compliance with banking and factory financial requirements and business sales and acquisitions. Rick has presented at several dealership industry groups on a variety of topics.Christopher Ernest is a partner in blum’s Accounting and Auditing Department. Ernest has nearly 15 years of experience serving privately held businesses and not-for-profit organizations. He is a member of the firm’s Automotive Dealership Services Group, and provides comprehensive accounting and tax services to automobile, recreational vehicle and heavy equipment dealers, including yearly financial statement and tax preparation, review of monthly dealership financials, assistance with bank and factory compliance matters and business sales and acquisitions.Auto/Mate’s User Summit spans three days and features a variety of presentations, breakout sessions and networking opportunities for its dealership customers. Auto/Mate’s product specialists will present in-depth tutorials, tips and tricks for accounting, fixed ops, sales and F&I users.Current User Summit sponsors include AIB, Carfax, DealerOps, DocuBizz, Great America Financial Services, Kimoby, Macrosmith, RouteOne, Scanit Parts, StoneEagle F&I, Traffic Control, Worldpay, 700Credit and One View.Auto/Mate’s User Summit will take place October 23-25 at the Westin Nashville in Nashville, TN. Deadline for Auto/Mate customers, sponsors and exhibitors to register is September 20, 2019. For more information, visit www.automate.com/usersummit About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPSis a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,500 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



