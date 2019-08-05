Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers Expands Clearwater Office to Address Increased Demand for Vascular Vein Care

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that it has added multiple exam rooms within its Clearwater clinical space to address increase in patient demand

TAMPA, FL, USA, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that it has added multiple exam rooms within its Clearwater clinical space to address a significant increase in patient demand. The varicose vein specialists are located within the Diagnostic Clinic at 3131 N. McMullen Booth Road Clearwater, FL 33761 and serves all of Pinellas County and southern Pasco County. Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers has been in the Diagnostic Clinic space for approximately one year.

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers was founded by Christopher Pittman, MD, FAVL, FACR with a location one block from St. Joseph’s Hospital at 2815 West Virginia Ave., Suite A Tampa, FL 33607. Over the last several years, Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers has experienced significant growth and expanded to a Clearwater clinic and added over 10 staff members. Furthermore, it was recently announced that Marlin W. Schul, MD, RVT, MBA, FAVLS has agreed to become part of the fast-growing, internationally known practice. Dr. Schul is President of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society and an internationally renowned vein care physician.

Vein911® is actively reviewing the development of vein care clinics in the Wesley Chapel, Largo, and Lakewood Ranch markets. Management intends to secure real estate and open the next office by January of 2020. Each office will offer similar services including world class care for varicose veins, spider veins, leg pain, swelling, restless legs, night cramps, lymphedema, leg wounds, and other painful or unsightly conditions caused by venous insufficiency. Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers uses the latest techniques in medical vein care including Radio Frequency Ablation, Endovenous Laser Ablation and Ultrasound Guided Foam Sclerotherapy.

“The Clearwater office has grown faster than we could have hoped for.” said Chris Pittman, M.D., Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers. “Our patients come from a large radius around the area and include individuals from Westchase, Palm Harbor, Dunedin, Clearwater, Largo, and St. Petersburg.”

About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include VenaCure EVLT Endovenous Laser Treatment, Venefit procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by world-renowned, board-certified vein care specialist physicians.



