Great World Personalities Show Brings Best Abstract Artists to Eastern Europe & Russia

Beautiful art of Great World Personalities presented in Moscow along modernist room with works from Wassily Kandinski, Piet Mondrian, and Franz Klein.

I usually turn my attention to global events which have an impact on each of us. This is one of my sources - that make up the ideas behind my creations.” — Gheorghe Virtosu

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtosu Art Gallery is pleased to present a solo exhibition of new works featuring Gheorghe Virtosu. The “ Great World Personalities Show” will run from September 12, 2019 – October 12, 2019, with an opening reception Wednesday, September 11th from 6-8:30 p.m. The exhibition will also feature a Modern Art abstract artists room with Wassily Kandinski, Piet Mondrian, and Franz Klein.The solo-show by Gheorghe Virtosu will be the main event. Great World Personalities have brought differences to the world! With simple inventions and discoveries, by creating minor changes, by the introduction of unusual yet, the common people have become famous people. These individuals have brought impeccable transformation and amazing changes in the usual routines. Whether it is politics or arts or science, whether it is religious or philosophical, whether it is big or small, the impact made by people made them famous personalities. Featuring historical figures, interesting men, and impactful people, these paintings depict all kinds of effects from a modern-day perspective through a unique abstract eye.Thus we set out to explore or best describe to a certain degree – Great World Personalities, one of many art themes Gheorghe Virtosu mastered. The artist translates the most influential people of all of human history into large abstract canvas art . Ranging from gritty and brush, to poetical and ethereal, the characters in Virtosu 's artwork are free spirits of nature caught in a game of multiculturalism and plural voices which join in together to produce divine harmonies of color and meaning. Born in Moldova in 1968, he went to study at the Sankt Petersburgh Arts Academy in 1984. However, in 1986, he has left arts for State Security Academy in Saint Petersburg. Gheorghe Virtosu is of the generation that came of age as the calcified Eastern Bloc was slouching towards its final collapse in 1989.Certainly, some of the greatest minds of all time deserve to be worked on. Examples include Leonardo da Vinci, Sir Isaac Newton, and certainly Albert Einstein. Each one of these incredible and inspirational people used the power of their minds to change the world. Alina Livneva said: "The abstract artists will be presenting in the Modern Art Room are Grand Masters, it is a unique opportunity to see original masterpieces"“Great World Personalities” will run through September 12, 2019. The artist will be present at the opening reception Wednesday, September 11th from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10– 6:00, and by appointment. For additional information please contact Alina Livneva.

