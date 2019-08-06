Explore the Moselle River on a 5 night cruise

Europeanbarging has been in the travel business since 1998 specializing in barge and river cruises, representing most of the well-known companies in Europe.

SPRING, TX, USA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are many options for families and groups. This includes a Cologne to Cologne 5-night Rhine and Moselle River cruise on Arosa, one of the leading short river cruise companies.Enjoy the picturesque scenery while having a Moselle river cruise and have a chance to taste the well-known Moselle wines. The Moselle valley is the third largest region in Germany for wine production. Guests get to visit famous wine estates in the Moselle area that produce some of the most quality brands in the market.Guests also get to see one of the great cities in Germany - Cologne. Famous for its Kölner Dom or Cologne Cathedral, seat of the Cologne’s Catholic Archbishop. It is a Gothic church and appointed a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is believed that it holds the relics of the Three Kings who were mentioned in the Bible.Other sites in Cologne are Cologne city hall which is the oldest city hall in Germany that is still in use, Malakoff Tower a monument built to be an observatory gateway for navy arsenals, The Great St. Martin’s Church which might have been a sacred temple for the ancient Romans, and the old abbeys that will take guests back in time.Guests will visit the majestic castles in Cochem one of which is Reichsburg Cochem. King Konrad III once occupied the Reichsburg Cochem, also known as the Imperial Castle of Cochem. It was ruined during the Nine Years’ War. Louis Fréderic Jacques Ravené later bought and reconstructed it. The castle is now owned by the town of Cochem.Guests can go shopping at the medieval marketplace with houses made of timber frames and visit the St. Michael’s Parish Church in Bernkastel and Keus. A bridge was built to join the once separated places in 1905. Dr. Loosen’s Wine Estate, one of the well-known wine producers is also located here. If you visit at the end of August, you can look forward to the Bernkastel-Kues Middle Moselle Wine Festival. From the crowning of a wine queen to a wine tasting evening to a parade and crafts, this is one of the best wine festivals in Germany.During the tour, guests will be brought to popular sites in Trier, such as the High Cathedral of Trier, the largest roman city gate, Porta Nigra a UNESCO World Heritage site. Trier features 9 of the 41 UNESCO World Heritage sites found in Germany. Travelers can also experience the Trier traditional wine festival in the Olewig district and enjoy the music, wine, and food.Another ancient city included in the tour is the city of Koblenz. Guests get to visit the monument of Emperor William I at the Deutsches Eck, also referred to as the German Corner. See Alte Burg or Old Castle, which has a unique history of construction. Guests get to experience the traditional wine festival of Koblenz in the district of Lay.The itinerary is subject to change and rates may vary depending on the chosen cabin or suite of the guests. Cruise and port taxes are included for regular rates, which start at $1040 per person. Also included are Wi-Fi, all meals and a beverage package. Wine, cocktails and long drinks are available throughout the day and evening as well as soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea. Excluded are sightseeing excursions that can be booked on board.For more information contact Europeanbarging.com at 888-869-7907 or jan@europeanbarging.com



