Learning to Make Healthy Choices Helps Make a Happy Life Says The Way to Happiness

A child who learns to eat properly is taking a first step toward a happy life.

...‘Take care of yourself.’ It is the first step to toward happiness. This includes choosing to eat nutritious foods so you are healthy, strong and able to take care of your affairs.” — Ivan Batalla, manager TWTH Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 18th, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay will hold a Youth Health Awareness Workshop at their downtown Clearwater center to teach youth how to make healthy eating choices and have fun doing it. The event is free to attend and all needed supplies will also be provided at no cost.



Ivan Batalla, the manager of TWTH center in downtown Clearwater turned to a 2017-2018 survey by the Maternal and Child Health Bureau (MCHB)Health Resources and Services Administration in which approximately 31 percent of children between the ages of 10 and 17 were noted as obese or overweight [1] . Batalla said, "One of the precepts in the book, The Way to Happiness by L. Ron Hubbard, is ‘Take care of yourself.’ It is the first step to toward happiness. This includes choosing to eat nutritious foods so you are healthy, strong and able to take care of your affairs.”

At the workshop, guests will make their very own healthy fruit smoothies and learn about the foods that increase one’s energy. They will also take home fun facts to kick-start healthy eating habits and prevent obesity.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is sponsored by the Church of Scientology as one of its many humanitarian outreach programs and with that is able to continue its community outreach on a wide scale.

To join the workshop on Saturday August 18th 2019,3pm, at The Way to Happiness Center,33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755, please call 727-467-6961 or email tanja@twth.com. For more information on The Way to Happiness, log in to www.thewaytohappiness.org.

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. It is available in 115 languages, with over 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology.

