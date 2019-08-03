ZB Group Hosts its ZB Talk Meetup in Alphaville - Brazil

ZB Talk Meetup in Alphaville — Brazil The Communication Director of ZB Group, Mr. Daniel Rufini Breno (left) and Joao (right) from CoinBene

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 31st, 2019, ZB Group held its first ZB Talk meetup in one of the most luxurious areas of Sao Paulo in Brazil, called Alphaville. The meetup was organized and hosted by Mr. Daniel Rufini, ZB Group’s Communication Director. The meeting was held at the conference room of the upscale business solutions provider and coworking space company called ‘Infinity Business’, which is located right at the ‘entrance’ of Alphaville welcoming high-profile professionals and companies from all over the world. More than 30 professionals from Blockchain and Non-Blockchain industries attended the event.

ZB Talk was honored to have the presence of thought leaders from Crypto and Non-Crypto companies from Brazil and abroad, such as Blockchain projects, crypto VCs, local Banks, institutional and individual investors, exchanges, crypto and non-crypto media etc. The meetup counted also with the presence of representatives/speakers from CoinBene Brazil, Waltonchain and Warp Exchange.

Mr. Lucas Schoch from Warp Exchange is about to launch a revolutionary blockchain product in the near future. He focused his speech on payment solutions using cryptocurrency and the steps it takes in order for us to promote mass adoption in Brazil and abroad.

Mr. Joao Valente, OTC Manager of CoinBene Brazil spoke about CoinBene and its operations in Brazil. He gave us a broad overview about the company’s plans in this country, their products and services and the way they have constantly innovated their platform to serve CoinBene users since its foundation in 2017. Both Joao and Breno from CoinBene spoke and Joao explained in detail how their top-notch OTC service works.

Mr. Leandro Hisamoto spoke in behalf of Waltonchain. He has been involved with the project since it started its operations in Brazil. Mr. Hisamoto oversaw the technical translation of Waltonchain’s whitepaper to Portuguese language. He also covered Waltonchain’s history and its plans in the Brazilian market, as well as the company’s services and products, such as the company’s own miner. Mr. Jianbo Ling, CEO and Founder of Waltonchain was also present.

The Communication Director of the group, Mr. Rufini, host of the meetup, spoke about ZB Group’s history since 2012, focusing on its flagship exchange ZB.com and its ongoing global expansion.

‘Brazil is the largest, richest and the most influential country in South America, and its Blockchain community is expanding faster than it seems. There are already hundreds of Brazilian Blockchain Projects, media and exchanges. The crypto ecosystem is being built in this country in a rapid fashion, and it is already competitive and clearly very vibrant.’ Said Daniel.

It was a lovely afternoon of knowledge sharing and networking followed by a nice selection of food, beverages and desserts.

About ZB Group

ZB Group was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing leadership to the blockchain development space and today manages a network that includes digital assets exchanges, wallets, capital ventures, research institutes, and media. The Group’s flagship platform is ZB.com, the industry leading digital asset exchange. The platform launched in early 2013 and boasts one of the world’s largest trading communities.

ZB Group also includes ZBG the innovative crypto trading platform, and BW.com, the world’s first mining-pool based exchange. Other holdings include wallet leader BitBank, as well as exchange brands ZBM, ZBX and Korea’s Bithi.

Industry intelligence and standards are headed by the recently launched ZB Nexus who embody the core values of ZB Group and open source their reports and analysis for the public.



