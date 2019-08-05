SaltStack Named Finalist in Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 Cybersecurity Companies

SaltStack SecOps automated remediation SaltStack SecOps vulnerability management screenshot SaltStack recognized as Black Unicorn Awards finalist

LEHI, UT, USA, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaltStack, the creators of intelligent automation software for IT operations and security teams, today announced it has been named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019.SaltStack has been recognized by the Cyber Defense Media Group with this prestigious award as an industry-leading provider of cybersecurity products. The term “Black Unicorn” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market valuation as determined by private or public investment. These awards showcase companies with incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO, said, “CISOs around the globe are desperate for a cybersecurity automation to help their teams achieve continuous compliance across diverse infrastructure at scale. The Equifax and Capital One headlines could have been avoided. An unacceptable 99% of exploited vulnerabilities occur on misconfigured or non-compliant systems known to IT and security teams. SaltStack SecOps is designed to help SecOps teams automate the remediation of the entire 99%, not just the highest priorities. SaltStack intelligent, event-driven automation makes self-healing, continuously compliant infrastructure possible.”SaltStack intelligent automation for SecOps helps security and IT operations teams deliver secure digital infrastructure and continuous compliance by discovering and fixing vulnerabilities and any deviation from defined security policy.“It’s exciting to see SaltStack make it to the finalist round among other cybersecurity industry leaders in our first annual Black Unicorn awards,” said judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, David DeWalt of NightDragon and Gary S. Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.SaltStack SecOps is the only enterprise IT security product that can scan an infrastructure, determine non-compliance with policies such as a CIS Benchmark, DISA-STIGS, or NIST, and then automate remediation of any discovered vulnerability or misconfiguration. SaltStack event-driven automation is used to manage and secure any data center infrastructure including public and private cloud infrastructure, network devices, any operating system, Kubernetes or Docker containerized environments, and more.Visit SaltStack at Black Hat USA 2019 this week in Las Vegas to get a preview of SaltStack SecOps 6.1 including a demonstration of new SaltStack vulnerability management capabilities. Or request a personalized demonstration of SaltStack SecOps here This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honoring cybersecurity innovators. The Black Unicorn competition judges for these prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers, and market makers Gary Miliefsky, Robert Herjavec, and David DeWalt. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 please visit http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists/ Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor, and entrepreneur. Cyber Defense Magazine continues to be the premier source of IT security information managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com About SaltStackSaltStackintelligent IT automation software is used to help the largest businesses in the world manage and secure their digital infrastructure. Known for its powerful event-driven IT automation engine, SaltStack is designed to control, optimize, and secure the inherent complexity of Web scale while providing efficient, collaborative solutions for ITOps, SecOps, NetOps, and DevOps teams. https://www.saltstack.com

SaltStack SecOps overview and demo



