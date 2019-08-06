SaltStack SecOps Wins People’s Choice Stevie Award in the Category of Endpoint Security Management Solution

SaltStack SecOps vulnerability remediation SaltStack wins the 2019 People's Choice Stevie Award in the category of Endpoint Security Management Solution SaltStack SecOps automated remediation

SaltStack SecOps is the first enterprise IT and security solution to deliver continuous compliance and security for digital infrastructure at scale

SaltStack SecOps is the first platform designed to help IT ops and security teams collaborate to secure infrastructure. Other products only tell you your house is on fire. SaltStack puts the fire out.” — Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO

LEHI, UT, USA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaltStack, the creators of intelligent automation software for IT operations and security teams, today announced SaltStack SecOps was named a winner of the People’s Choice StevieAward in the category of Endpoint Security Management Solution as a favorite new product in The 17th Annual American Business Awards.SaltStack SecOps is the first enterprise IT and security solution to deliver continuous compliance for digital infrastructure at scale from a single orchestration and automation platform. SaltStack SecOps is a collaborative solution for IT operations and security teams that includes integrated security policy compliance scans with actionable remediation routines.Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO, said, “SaltStack SecOps is the first orchestration and automation platform designed to help IT operations and security teams efficiently collaborate to secure digital enterprise infrastructure. In other words, SaltStack actually automates the work of fixing and securing thousands of possible configuration issues, vulnerabilities, and non-compliant infrastructure settings. Other SOAR, compliance scanning, or vulnerability management products can only tell you your house is on fire but they do nothing to help actually put out the fire.”SaltStack intelligent automation for SecOps helps security and IT operations teams deliver secure digital infrastructure and continuous compliance by discovering and fixing vulnerabilities and any deviation from defined security policy.SaltStack SecOps is the only enterprise IT security product that can scan an infrastructure, determine non-compliance with policies such as a CIS Benchmark, DISA-STIGS, or NIST, and then automate remediation of any discovered vulnerability or misconfiguration. SaltStack event-driven automation is used to manage and secure any data center infrastructure including public and private cloud infrastructure, network devices, any operating system, Kubernetes or Docker containerized environments, and more.SaltStack intelligent, event-driven automation makes self-healing, continuously compliant infrastructure possible.Visit SaltStack at Black Hat USA 2019 this week in Las Vegas to get a preview of SaltStack SecOps 6.1 including a demonstration of new SaltStack vulnerability remediation capabilities. Or request a personalized demonstration of SaltStack SecOps here And make sure to save the date for SaltConf19, the sixth annual SaltStack user conference, returning to Salt Lake City on Nov. 18-19, 2019. The call for speakers is open now through Friday, Aug. 9. Get more details at https://www.saltconf.com The American Business Awards are the nation’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.The crystal People’s Choice Stevie Awards were presented to winners during a gala banquet on Tuesday, June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Peer-adjudicated Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were also presented with their awards that evening.The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 43,000 votes were cast in 51 people’s choice categories this year. All new products and services to be honored in the ABAs’ new product categories were included in people’s choice voting.More than 3,800 nominations were submitted to this year’s American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories including Endpoint Security Management Solution.Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People’s Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year’s ABAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA About SaltStackSaltStackintelligent IT automation software is used to help the largest businesses in the world manage and secure their digital infrastructure. Known for its powerful event-driven IT automation engine, SaltStack is designed to control, optimize, and secure the inherent complexity of Web scale while providing efficient, collaborative solutions for ITOps, SecOps, NetOps, and DevOps teams. https://www.saltstack.com

SaltStack SecOps overview and demo



