Vitamin B Complex Tablets with High Potency Launch on Amazon

MESA, AZ, USA, August 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vita Miracle, an experienced manufacturer of high-quality health and wellness products, announces the launch of its new B vitamin complex tablets on Amazon. The manufacturer claims that this ultra-potent formulation is an effective source of all the essential B complex vitamins , including B1, B2, niacin, folic acid, biotin, pantothenic acid, choline bitartrate, inositol, para-aminobenzoic acid and B12. Each bottle of the product contains 100 tablets.According to Vita Miracle, some of the possible health benefits of vitamin B complex include the following:Assists in the conversion of food into energyHelps the body make new cellsSupports red blood cell production and growthAids in fighting free radicals and premature agingSupports the natural production of hormonesHelps fight infectionHelps reduce the risk of birth defectsOften considered the building blocks of a healthy body, B vitamins have a direct impact on energy levels, brain function, and cell metabolism. Studies have shown that B complex vitamins boost energy as well as reduce tiredness and fatigue. According to Vita Miracle, its new product is specially formulated to slowly release the vitamins to maintain this energy boost throughout the day.Interestingly, Vita Miracle informs that it is the only Amazon seller allowed to sell these products on the marketplace because of the company’s strong focus on delivering authentic, quality products. With a range of health supplements available, Vita Miracle’s products are eligible for Amazon Prime shipping and benefits. Its B complex tablets are manufactured in the United States in a cGMP facility, and this all-natural product is non-GMO, soy and gluten-free, and contains no preservatives or artificial ingredients, according to the brand.“At a time when everyone is worried about the news related to people getting fake items on Amazon, Vita Miracle brings you the assurance that you are ordering genuine, high-quality items made in the USA on Amazon. To ensure the safety of all of our customers, we follow stringent manufacturing policies and don't allow any other seller to deal with our products. Our customers can buy with confidence,” says Michael York, a spokesperson from Vita Miracle.To ensure the best results, the manufacturer recommends taking one tablet daily with a meal, or as directed by a healthcare professional. Vita Miracle offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee to all buyers.Those interested in learning more about Vita Miracle, including the launch of many new products by the brand, should visit the company’s website or Amazon storefront.###

