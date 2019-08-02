Avoid Fake Supplements On Market, Advises Popular Manufacturer

Vita Miracle Probiotic Vita Miracle Probiotics Vita Miracle

Vita Miracle, a manufacturer of vitamins and nutritional products, advises customers to avoid purchasing counterfeit supplements and probiotics on Amazon.

MESA, AZ, USA, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vita Miracle recently shared its views on reports of counterfeit nutritional supplements for sale on Amazon. The company is a distinguished manufacturer of vitamins and nutritional products and sells its patented probiotics formulation on the globally-renowned platform. Vita Miracle also has some suggestions to help buyers avoid counterfeit products and choose the best probiotics for men and women on Amazon.According to a report in the popular American magazine, Wired, Amazon recently warned its customers about certain supplements available on the platform that are potentially fake. Over the years, Amazon has implemented initiatives such as Brand Registry and Project Zero to detect counterfeiters. However, the problem persists. The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) states that fake supplements may contain potentially harmful prescription pharmaceuticals, such as steroids or antidepressants. Probiotics, a popular type of supplement available on Amazon, is particularly hit the hardest with many reportedly counterfeit, says the company.“You are not 100% sure who you are buying from when you order national or large brands from Amazon because there might be 10 or 20 or more different sellers all selling what seems to be the same thing,” said Michael York, a spokesperson for Vita Miracle. “You can be 100% sure that our supplements are the real deal because Vita Miracle is Brand Registered and is the only seller of our high-quality products on Amazon.”Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are good for human health, particularly the digestive system. Vita Miracle states that a general recommendation is to choose probiotic products with at least 1 billion colony-forming units (CFU) containing the genus Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium or Saccharomyces. The main challenge for probiotics is to survive stomach acid. Most die in the stomach and never make it to the small intestine.According to the company, Vita Miracle’s probiotics for men and women delivers 70 billion CFU per day and increases the survivability of the strains with an innovative delivery system, ensuring that they reach the small intestine alive. Also, the product contains 15 of the most potent strains, including Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus paracasei and Bifidobacterium lactis.Those interested in Vita Miracle’s products can visit the company’s website or Amazon storefront.###

Avoid Fake Supplements On Market, Advises Popular Manufacturer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.