Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Held the Los Angeles County Tax Assessor Office Workshop

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., recently held the Los Angeles County Tax Assessor Workshop that was held at their office location in Rosemead, CA on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019. Carol Quan, the Special Assistant Public Affairs of the Los Angeles County Jeffrey Prang Office of the Assessor, was invited to speak at the workshop. Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of the company, invited homeowners, businesses, and real estate professionals.

The seminar focused on how to lower the property tax bill for the homeowners and to give information on how the Assessor provides saving programs, resources, and information to help homeowners, veterans, seniors, disaster victims, and others to save on property taxes.

The Assessor's tax-saving programs include homeowners' exemption, disaster relief, decline-in-value, parent-to-child & grandparent-to-grandchild exclusion, senior citizen's replacement dwelling, disabled resident exclusion, solar energy system, veterans' exemption, and disabled veterans' exemption. Quan focused mostly on the exemption for homeowners in which they become eligible if a property is owned and used as the primary residence for the homeowner. The exemption reduces a property's taxable value by $7,000 and can produce $70 in savings on annual property tax bills. This exemption took place as of January 1st, 2019.

Another topic that Quan focused on was on the parent-to-child and grandparent-to-grandchild exclusion. Parents and children may transfer a principal residence to one another (or up to $1 million of other real property) without reassessment. Grandparents may transfer a principal residence to grandchildren (or up to $1 million of other real property) without reassessment in circumstances where the granchildren's parents are deceased as of the transfer date.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. understands the importance of education and training, not only for the success of the company but also for the community. Some of the operational values that the company is to provide leadership and participation in the community service, as well as to make contributions that strengthen the community.

