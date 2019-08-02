Mantras, Faith, and Compassion Inspire a New Album by Soprano-Producer Sangeeta Kaur

Sangeeta Kaur's new album COMPASSION is an astonishingly-beautiful recording of outstanding performances and deeply-emotional expression.

COMPASSION Debuts at #1 on Amazon Hot New Releases for New Age Meditation Music. Sangeeta Kaur’s crossover style is uplifting, spiritual, and edgy all at once.

Sangeeta Kaur's New Age / Classical Crossover album Compassion is a must-have addition to the modern-day seeker’s playlist.” — Felicia Tomasko, Editor-in-Chief of LA YOGA Magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sangeeta Kaur announces the worldwide release of COMPASSION, an album of ten songs inspired by faith and layered with angelic vocals including the Hungarian Studio Orchestra, Hungarian Studio Choir and a Los Angeles-based choir, The Sterling Ensemble. COMPASSION, the renowned soprano’s fourth New Age/Classical Crossover album, is available everywhere now. Visit Sangeeta Kaur's website for purchase and listening links at https://www.sangeetakaurmusic.com/

Now is certainly the time for COMPASSION, debuting this week at #1 on Amazon Hot New Releases for New Age Meditation Music, and at #3 in Bestselling New Age Meditation Music, closely following The Best of Enya. Kaur says the album draws upon mantras and her practices of Yoga and Tibetan Buddhism; it is a result of her commitment to sharing music that uplifts and inspires the soul, shifting listeners’ perspectives to a more positive point of view.

"My inspiration for producing this album Compassion was from seeing and feeling the world’s suffering," Kaur shares. "Everyday, there is something tragic that is happening in our world, with our children and with our planet. Some days, I feel an unbearable weight for people, for my loved ones, for the strangers we pass by."

Collaborating with Kaur are GRAMMY®-winning percussionist MB Gordon as well as GRAMMY®-nominated cellist Eru Matsumoto, with renowned composer and trusted producer Nicolas Neidhardt featured on piano and keyboard, while Duy Tran and Danaë Vlasse gift their talents in choral writing. Performances are enhanced by the sonic simplicity of crystal singing bowls, improvised by Sangeeta Kaur and GRAMMY®-winning soprano Hila Plitmann.

According to Felicia Tomasko, Editor-in-Chief of LA YOGA Magazine and President of Bliss Network, "Sangeeta Kaur is a unique talent. Her soaring and transcendent vocal range is expressive throughout a wide variety of musical styles. In songs like 'May the Long Time Sun' Sangeeta offers a completely fresh interpretation of a classic that is played and sung in Kundalini Yoga communities. Each of her albums and live performances feature exquisite musicianship that provides the personal soundtrack to our modern-day spiritual experience. Sangeeta Kaur's New Age/Classical crossover album Compassion is a must-have addition to the modern-day seeker’s playlist.”

Compassion is based on mantras from different lineages and practices that promote compassion, some with original lyrics and others without. “Rise Up” is an anthemic song to lift the spirits of those who are falling deep into darkness and who need a push into light, while “Transcendence” and “We are One” create an experience of wonder and bliss to help the mind stay in an elevated space, without words. Deep yet uplifting to the soul, Kaur’s hope is that Compassion can be a first step in raising one’s vibration and spirit to a place where he/she can at least have a sense of hope. Once there, infinite possibilities arise for listeners embracing the music.

A series of live concerts are planned to share Compassion with the world. To all of her music, Kaur brings a passion for performance and an award-winning pedigree aligning classical opera training, Kundalini yoga and a deeply personal Tibetan Buddhist practice. Her unique style and commitment to honoring her dharma as a Voice for the sacred path has taken Kaur all over the globe from world renowned U.S. venues such as the Broad Stage and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts to the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Follow concert dates at https://www.sangeetakaurmusic.com/events

Compassion was produced by Sangeeta Kaur and Nicolas Neidhardt, recorded and mixed by Gerhard Joost, and mastered by Gavin Lurssen at Lurssen Mastering; it was recorded at East West Studios and The Village Studios, and mixed at Groove Mountain Studios.

Previous New Age/Classical Crossover albums by Kaur include MIRRORS, Ascension, and Niguma, which was the first work of its kind to congruently combine Ancient Sacred Wisdom of the East with a cinematic visual choreography on the stage, building a bridge between the worlds of sacred chant, classical opera and modern dance.

Compassion is available for purchase in physical and digital formats at Amazon (https://amzn.to/2SZPM3Z) and fine retailers, and is available for streaming at Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/album/3O1N0Y2cRJiSCCs0TP1xMn), Apple Music (https://music.apple.com/us/album/compassion/1473520689) and other platforms worldwide on August 2, 2019.

Contacts:

Public Relations – Beth Hilton, The B Company, (310) 560-8390, bethhilton@theBcompany.com

Broadcast Promotion – LAZZ Promotions, Ed & Stacey Bonk, lazzpromotions@lazzpromotions.com

Track List:

1. Om Tare Tuttare Ture Sona

2. Rise Up

3. Transcendence

4. May the Long Time Sun

5. Song of Compassion Feat. Hila Plitmann Vocals & Danaë Vlasse Crystal Singing Bowls

6. Om Vajra Sattva Hum

7. We are One

8. Sa Re Sa Sa

9. Voices and Crystals Feat. Hila Plitmann

10. Voices of Compassion Chorus Medley

Social Media:

Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/sangeetakaurmusicofficial/

Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/sangeetakaurmusic/?hl=en

Twitter-https://twitter.com/sangeetakaur111

About Sangeeta Kaur:

Sangeeta Kaur (Teresa Mai) is a Vietnamese-American trained opera singer, mantra singer, producer and Global Peace Song Awards 2016 winner. She is a sound artist who is inspired to bring healing and awakening through music and yoga. Sangeeta was musically trained at California State University of Long Beach Music School and also at The Boston Conservatory of Music, with focuses in Opera and Voice. She has performed many different operatic roles throughout the US and Europe. Her love for mantra music began when she met her spiritual teachers in New York City who then guided her toward the practice and studies of Tibetan Buddhism, Kundalini Yoga, Yoga of Lady Niguma and the Yoga of Sound and Mantra.

About Compassion:

Compassion is an astonishingly-beautiful recording of outstanding performances and deeply-emotional expression. Sangeeta Kaur's fourth New Age/Classical Crossover album presents fresh collaborations with the Hungarian Studio Orchestra, Hungarian Studio choir and Los Angeles based choir The Sterling Ensemble, which raise her heavenly soprano vocals to angelic levels. Renowned composer and producer, Nicolas Neidhardt, features again on piano and keyboard, while Duy Tran and Danaë Vlasse gift their talents in choral writing. Enhanced by the sonic simplicity of crystal singing bowl, improvised by Sangeeta Kaur and Grammy winning soprano Hila Plitmann, Compassion provides a vocal healing balm for our souls, expressed deeply & emotionally from Sangeeta's loving heart.

Om Tare Tuttare Ture Soha



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.