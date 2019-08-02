PeopleCert identified for business excellence on ‘Ones to Watch’ list

Byron Nicolaides, Founder and CEO of PeopleCert

Exceptional performance, innovation and global delivery of world-class certification services grant PeopleCert a position on the list.

To be listed as a ‘Ones to Watch’ is a genuine honor. We are thrilled that our efforts and core values have been recognised.” — Byron Nicolaides, Founder and CEO of PeopleCert,

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleCert has been named as 2019’s ‘One to Watch’ in the UK and Europe, in a list of business excellence, published by the European Business Awards, one of Europe’s largest cross-industry business competitions.PeopleCert is in the top 3% of the most successful companies in Europe, having competed against 111,000 businesses, in the category for companies in the UK.The recognition comes as a result of exceptional performance and global delivery of world-class certification services.Through its business practices, PeopleCert demonstrated an alignment with the fundamental principles of the European Business Awards: Success, Innovation, Ethics and International practices.Byron Nicolaides, Founder and CEO of PeopleCert, said: “The European Business Awards is one of the most prestigious accolades a company can receive. To be listed as a ‘Ones to Watch’ is a genuine honor. We are thrilled that our efforts and core values have been recognised. We offer integrated certification services with an emphasis on quality, innovation, passion and credibility. Innovation and company culture are what make PeopleCert stand out in the global market”.Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: “The companies chosen as ‘Ones to Watch’ are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe. The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe’s prosperity. This ‘Ones to Watch’ list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community”.The 34 countries that participated in the awards and were identified as ‘Ones to Watch’ can be found at www.businessawardseurope.com About PeopleCertPeopleCert is a global leader in the assessment and certiﬁcation of professional skills and language competences. It partners with multi-national organisations and government bodies to develop and deliver market leading exams. PeopleCert delivers exams across 200 countries, in 25 languages, through its state-of-the-art assessment technology, enabling professionals to reach their full potential and realise their life ambitions through learning. Peoplecert.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.