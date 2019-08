ALERTTHEGLOBE.com TO LIVESTREAM the Ms. America 2019 Pageant

Alert The Globe Ms. America 2018 - Brittany Wagner Crowning Ms. International 2018 - Jolyn Farber Ms. America Pageant 2019 Program Book Ms. America - Ms. America International and Ms. International 2018

COSTA MESA, CA, US, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ms. America Pageant is proud to announce that 40 Contestants from all over the United States will be competing for the coveted title of Ms. Americaon Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.FREE LiveStreaming of the pageant will be on www. ALERTTHEGLOBE .COM at 7:30 pm PST. Alert The Globe is a high quality streaming system that makes it easy for everyone to see the worlds music and special events live.The Ms. AmericaPageant is for women 26 years of age and up who are single, divorced, married, widowed, with or without children. The pageant is based on four areas of competition: Evening Gown, Interview, Sportswear and Finalist On-Stage Question that are each worth 25% of their total score.Contestants are to have a Platform or Cause that they believe in and would like to use their title and “crown for a purpose” to make a difference. This year the Contestants and National Titleholders have made cumulatively over 700 documented appearances with over 3000 volunteer service hours. Each contestant has earned and the prestigious Class of 2019 Gold Award from the Presidential Volunteer Service.Optional Titles awarded at this year’s pageant will be Ms. America International2019 for women 40 years of age and up, Ms. America Elite 2019 for women 50 years of age and up and Ms. International™ 2019 which is the “Judges and People’s Choice” Award. Last year the pageant awarded $12,200.00 cash prize to the People’s Choice Award winner Jolyn Farber and the pageant expects to award $5,000.00 or more this year. To vote for your favorite contestant go to the pageant website and click onto Vote Now!!!Hosts for this year’s pageant is Stephanie Mills-Ms. America 2015 and Scott Stewart who is the host and producer of the TV show “What’s Up Orange County” that airs on KDOC, Time Warner and Cox Communication.Reigning Titleholders:Ms. America2019 is Brittany Wagner from Wisconsin has made over 150 appearances during her reign, Ms. America International2019, Kimberly Jones from Arizona and Ms. International™ 2019, Jolyn Farber from Connecticut. Their year has been filled with making appearances for various charities, grand openings, red carpet events and they have received worldwide media attention!About Ms. AmericaPageant Inc.The Ms. AmericaPageant is a California Corporation that currently owns and runs the Ms. International™, Ms. America, Ms. AmericaInternational, Miss International Beautyand USA Internationalcontests. CEO of the Ms. AmericaPageant Inc. is Susan Jeske Irvine from Orange County, CA. Susan’s background includes over 30 years in the beauty industry and was crowned Ms. America1997 at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas besting 50 other contestants. Her platform was “Students Against Violence” and she made over 150 presentations to schools across the country. Susan is also known for holding the Guinness Book of World Record for singing the National Anthem at the most events in a 24-hour period and has sung the National Anthem for 7 United States Presidents. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States for her volunteer service. Website about Susan Jeske Irvine: www.SusanJeske.com Ms. America, Miss International Beautyand USA Internationalare registered federal trademarks with the USPTO in Washington DC. For more information, go to www.MsAmericaPageant.com

Crowning of Ms. America 2018 - Brittany Wagner

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.