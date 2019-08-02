Leading skills development consultancy and training company in South Africa maintained QMS compliance through MyEasyISO

We have searched for QMS software that will help us achieve our missions without investing too much and we have found it with MyEasyISO” — General Manager

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Africa- based company was started by three young engineers who are passionate about economic and social development through entrepreneurship. Their numerous missions led them to address their passion by maintaining quality management in their system.

“We wanted to maintain our long-term mutually beneficial partnerships with clients and other key stakeholders, maintain and implement solutions which contribute towards the advancement of our clients; and continually develop and improve our operational, financial and quality management strategies to ensure sustainability, growth and customer satisfaction. We have searched for QMS software that will help us achieve our missions without investing too much and we have found it with MyEasyISO,” said General Manager.

MyEasyISO QMS software streamlines the company’s management system by making its operational processes simpler and efficient. Designed to comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015, this right solution captured the company’s interest in adopting this software to further improve their services and processes innovatively. As a result, they have achieved optimal benefits MyEasyISO can offer.

HR module of MyEasyISO is designed to help the user identify and plan for relevant training topics that would develop and enhance competencies. Built with training attendance and training evaluation modules, it is so easy to capture attendance and do training evaluation by simply ticking the listed names of attendees and identifying evaluation methods to be used, respectively.



