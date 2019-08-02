ZB Exchange launches global community building campaign

Poster for ZB community meetup in Thailand Attendees John C. founder of EOS Bangkok - Crypto Quiz Champion Gifts from ZB crypto community

SINGAPORE, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thailand crypto community came out in full force to join ZB's community building campaign on August 1. This was the first official ZB meetup to be held in Bangkok and featured great support from local leaders and organizations. The event's theme was "Global Starts Local" and featured two Bangkok-based project spotlights (Populi.tech and Mintable.app) as well as co-hosting from the influential DASH Thailand (https://www.dashthailand.org) organization and leading crypto media Asia Blockchain Review (https://www.asiablockchainreview.com/) and Beecast Media (http://www.beecast.net). ZB is thankful for further support from BW.com, Z Mine, Platinum.Fund.

ZB puts a high priority on innovation that can be seen with the recent launch of ZB Nexus for industry research and deep analysis. The focus on innovation is also put into practice by applying blockchain technology to our own activities whenever possible. For example, last night's even was the first of its kind to offer each guest a collectible non-fungible token (ERC-721). There were only 40 of these token's minted and they will live on the Ethereum blockchain into eternity. Each token contains artwork to commemorate the meetup and all the partners involved.

There was also a single (super rare) "ZB Quiz Night Trophy" minted and gifted to John C. of EOS Bangkok. He was the champion of the evening's crypto-themed quiz. Over 25 guests participated in the friendly competition answering questions like "What is the name of Bitcoin's second layer solution?" and "What was the original name of DASH?" Congratulations to John C. for scoring 22/25 possible points!

All in all, the night was a very important step in living up to ZB Exchange's goal to connect with those leaders who have blockchain space's best interests at heart. ZB will continue to engage with the Thailand crypto community as we find ways to collaborate. Next ZB Exchange is scheduled to meet with the Bitcoin developers community in northern Thailand's city of Chiangmai.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.