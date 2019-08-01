Filmmaker & Musician Pennan Brae Officially Releases Trailer for New Film, 2 Below 0

Pennan Brae

2 Below 0 Follows Pennan's The Astronot Film & Soundtrack Which Has Received Accolades at 160 Film Festivals in 2018/19

I've always been fascinated by the 1970s & was pleased to set the film during that decade. I really like varying fashion & music which unfolded during that era.” — Pennan Brae

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Film producer & singer-songwriter Pennan Brae has officially released the trailer for his upcoming film, 2 Below 0 . The film is a dark comedy that Pennan wrote, scored, starred & co-produced & is set to debut on the film festival circuit this Fall.2 Below 0 follows author Rusty Whitaker who seeks solace in writing his masterpiece during the winter of 1979. His fiancé had just left him at the alter & in response Rusty uproots himself from Minnesota to relocate in the middle of nowhere. He's not completely alone for Alice, whom he refuses to accept has left his side, stands nearby in the form of a mannequin. Rusty's newfound utopia is abruptly disrupted by Babs, Ruth-Ann & Fran; three local bullies who have developed a jealous streak towards Alice. Their reconnaissance mission begins & the snowballs fly as the temperature plummets two below zero!2 Below 0 was filmed in rural Oregon (USA), using local (OR) cast and crew, including director, Tim Cash ( Far From Earth Films ). The screenplay for the film has already received awards on the 2019 film festival circuit.“I've always wanted to film something in Winter," comments Pennan. "The beauty of a peaceful, snowy landscape or the frigidness of a subzero night offers different rewards & challenges for a filmmaker. I've also been fascinated by the 1970s & was pleased to set the film during that decade. I really like varying fashion & music which unfolded during that era.Also a musician, Pennan's upcoming album (also called, 2 Below 0), features 12 songs which serve as the film’s soundtrack. "The album is completely guitar-driven," reflects Pennan. "It's stripped down, lean & mean; just guitar, drums & bass. I was fortunate to work with drummer Edward Whelan & bassist Kaj Falch-Nielsen. Kaj also mixed & mastered the album. I've been recording at Blue Light Studio for years, so it's satisfying to do something homegrown."The album is set for release in January 2020.Watch the 2 Below 0 Trailer:Listen to Pennan's Music:

Official Trailer for 2 Below 0



