The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Will Hold Workshop and Give Away School Supplies to the Hispanic Community

Hispanic school children hold their Way to Happiness booklets high following an event at their school. The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay will hold a Back-to-School Workshop on bullying at their downtown Clearwater center on August 4th.

I think the kids need more attention at home and we should teach them about respect, tolerance and how to love each other.” — Hispanic mother

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, August 4th, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, supported by the Church of Scientology will be hosting its 2nd Back-to-School Workshop and Supplies Giveaway at their center in Downtown Clearwater. The event will consist of a workshop in Spanish, especially directed towards youth who may have to struggle with bullying in school.

The National Education Association (NEA) www.nea.org notes that bullying impacts approximately 13 million students every year and some 160,000 students stay home from school each day because of it.

“We want to give every child the best start in school they can get and with over 35% of our local community being Hispanic, we want to help them with tools they can use to overcome challenges like bullying,” said Ms. Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

After last month’s Back-to-School workshop, a guest told Cranton, “I can understand that it is very important to spend time with the kids because they sometimes get bullied and the education is not always good. I think the kids need more attention at home and we should teach them about respect, tolerance and how to love each other.”

As L. Ron Hubbard wrote in the Way to Happiness, “If one’s aims in life are worthwhile, if one carries them out with some attention to the precepts in this book, if one flourishes and prospers, one certainly will wind up the victor. And, hopefully, without harming a single hair on their heads. And that is my wish for you: flourish and prosper!”

Doors to The Way to Happiness Workshop and Supplies Giveaway will open at 4pm and everyone from the Hispanic community is invited to attend.

For more information about The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay or to participate in the workshop, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755 opens its doors daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



