TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two bikers are driving over 2,000 miles to let Sturgis know that human trafficking is no longer acceptable and bikers have a responsibility to solve this problem. Bikers Against Trafficking, otherwise known as BAT, is taking a stand this year at the 79th annual Biker Rally in Sturgis. The co-founders, Rainey and Doc, will be driving to Sturgis to inundate the rally with a single message: that all bikers must ride together in the name of ending human trafficking.

BAT partnered with Youth for Human Rights (YHR), a non-profit, international organization dedicated to raising awareness on the 30 human rights and preventing abuses through education. Together, they plan on turning the Biker Rally into a movement against trafficking.

Over 500,000 bikers plan on attending Sturgis this year, which means the voice of Rainey and Doc can be multiplied across America and spread to the millions. BAT is bringing over 30,000 booklets depicting what people’s rights are, and who to reach out to for more information. They’re also bringing what the signs are of human trafficking so that everyone is equipped with the power to prevent it.

“If every biker knew the signs, they would have the power to prevent and stop human trafficking from occurring,” said Rainey. “Having gone through my own experience as someone who was trafficked, I know I won’t stop until every child is safe from a trafficker and doesn’t have to go through what I went through.”

Rainey survived human trafficking and now focuses her life to help get others out of the system and on the right track. BAT offers relief and help to those coming out, and has helped hundreds of men, women and children overcome their past and live a new life. They utilize the YHR educational resources to empower those they help.

It’s no coincidence that Raine and Doc for Sturgis Sturgis on the United Nations World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, July 30th. There are currently an estimated 40.3 million people who are victims to human trafficking worldwide. And the number of children victim to human trafficking more than doubled from 2004 to 2016, according to António Guterres, secretary-general for the UN.

On that day, Pope Francis Tweeted: “Let us pray that the Lord will free the victims of human trafficking and help us to respond actively to the cry for help of so many of our brothers and sisters who are deprived of their dignity and freedom. #EndHumanTrafficking”

For more information about Youth for Human Rights Florida or Bikers Against Trafficking visit their Facebook and Instagram pages: @UHRFlorida and @BikerAgainstTraffickingFL or email BAT at Rainey@bikersagainsttrafficking.org.

About United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights:

United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights are international, not-for-profit organizations dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. Their memberships comprise individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind. The Church of Scientology sponsors the printing of educational materials for both organizations. Central to Scientology beliefs and tenets is a conviction that all people are endowed with the inalienable rights as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as ratified by the United Nations in 1948. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, said, “Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



