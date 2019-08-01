MINNESOTA TWINS ARE BACK AT THE PLATE SERVING AS WAITERS AT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS FUNDRAISER, AT CAPITAL GRILLE, AUGUST 21

Minnesota Twins Pitcher Kyle Gibson and Elizabeth Gibson are hosting the 13th annual Grand Slam Dinner benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th Annual Grand Slam Dinner , where Minnesota Twins players wait on tables to raise money for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities at The Capital Grille, will be Wednesday, August 21st, 6 to 9 PM. Minnesota Twins Pitcher Kyle Gibson and his wife, Elizabeth, will once again be co-hosts, as an impressive roster of current and past Minnesota Twins players will serve a four-course meal to attendees.What: The Grand Slam Dinner to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities,at which local sports celebrities serve up a lavish four-course Capital Grille meal. Silent andlive auction items will include one-of-a-kind sports memorabilia, and more.When: Wednesday, August 21st, 6 to 9 PMWhere: The Capital Grille at 801 Hennepin Avenue, LaSalle Plaza, Minneapolis www.boysandgirls.org/grandslamdinner #GrandSlamDinnerWho: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin CitiesThe Capital GrilleHosts Kyle and Elizabeth GibsonCurrent and Past Minnesota Twins PlayersEntertainment by Daniel Switch.Why: To raise funds for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, which provides activities andsupport to more than 9,000 young people, ages 5-18. With eight inner-city locations, it isone of only a few local organizations dedicated specifically to youth development.How: To make a reservation or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, go to www.boysandgirls.org/grandslamdinner or contact Amy Kuehn at akuehn@bgc-tc.org.The cost is $350 per guest, with sponsor tables available.About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities - GREAT FUTURES START HERE.The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities represent more than 90 years of service to youth. The Clubs provide activities and support to more than 9,000 young people in kindergarten through graduation from high-school. With eight inner-city locations, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities is one of only a few local organizations dedicated specifically to youth development. Each young person deserves the opportunity to strengthen academic and social skills, develop positive leadership traits, and learn healthy living behaviors. By building a strong foundation, the Club prepares the next generation for success. The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. For more information: 651-726-CLUB (2582) or visit us on the web at www.boysandgirls.org and FACEBOOK.About The Capital GrilleThe Capital Grille believes strongly in working with local charities, such as The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities to build strong relationships within the communities we reside. Proceeds from this lavish 4 course dinner will go to The Boys and Girls Clubs to help aid in their missions, while The Capital Grille’s involvement aids us in fulfilling one of our core values: To positively contribute to our community.The Capital Grille is located in the heart of the Hennepin Theatre District at 801 Hennepin Avenue inLaSalle Plaza. Rich African mahogany paneling and warm lighting from one-of-a-kind art deco chandeliers set the tone for a comfortably elegant dining experience. Awarded the “Achievement of Excellence Award” by the American Culinary Federation, The Capital Grille’s impressive menu features nationally renowned dry aged steaks, the freshest of seafood and an award-winning wine list of more than 5,000 bottles. For lunch, dinner or a private dining room reservations, call 612-692-9000, email minneapolis@tcgdine.com or go to www.thecapitalgrille.com # # #



