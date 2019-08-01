Habitat for Humanity ReStore to Host Freestyle Flip Upcycle Challenge

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore Freestyle Flip Upcycle Challenge runs through Sept. 5.

Habitat for Humanity Restore challenges participants to take common items and upcycle them into something uniquely their own.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore announced the Freestyle Flip Upcycle Challenge , in which participants bring their skills and creativity to upcycle common items or material -- found at the Minneapolis or New Brighton ReStore outlets – and create something uniquely their own. The sign-up deadline is August 24, and all entries are due by 6 p.m., September 5 at the Minneapolis ReStore location. Winners will be selected via Facebook vote at facebook.com/tchfhrestore and in-store voting at either location.What:• The Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore Freestyle Flip Upcycle Challenge• Entrants use their creativity to upcycle common items or material -- found at the Minneapolis or New Brighton ReStore outlets – and create something uniquely their own• Participants must repurpose and reuse building materials in the upcycle process.• Sign up in-store at either ReStore’s Minneapolis or New Brighton locations.• For a $20 deposit, participants can select up to $50 worth of items or materials to get started on their entry.• Participants will get their deposit back when they bring their project back.• If a contestant wants their project back after the competition is over, the deposit becomes a donation to Twin Cities Habitat.•Multiple winners will receive year-long discounts on ReStore purchases: First place: 35 percent off for one year Second place: 20 percent off for one year Third place: 10 percent off for one year All participants: will receive a complete loyalty punch card worth $10• Winners will be voted on at www.facebook.com/tchfhrestore or at the Minneapolis and New Brighton ReStore. A “like” on an entry photo is counted as a vote.• All Upcycle Challenge entries will be available for purchase at ReStore – proceeds benefit Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.• For more information and contest rules, go to https://restore.tchabitat.org/blog/announcing-the-freestyle-flip-upcycle-challenge • The Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore Anniversary Sale• The popular sale returns with 30 percent off all merchandise on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.• Sale information will be provided on Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Facebook page the week prior to the sale at www.facebook.com/tchfhrestore When:• All entries must be dropped off at the Minneapolis store location by 6 p.m., Sept. 5.• Online and in-store voting happens Sept. 10-14.• Winners will be announced on Sept. 17 on the ReStoration Corner Blog (restore.tchabitat.org/blog) and Facebook.• The ReStore Anniversary Sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Where:New Brighton ReStore Minneapolis ReStore510 County Rd D West 2700 Minnehaha AvenueNew Brighton, MN 55112 Minneapolis, MN 55406Why:• ReStore is dedicated to helping others by reusing and recycling building materials and home products.• Contest proceeds, as well as all ReStore donations and sales, support Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s work to create and preserve stable, affordable homeownership for local families.• In the Twin Cities metro area alone, ReStore donations have resulted in Habitat for Humanity being able to help sponsor the building of five Habitat homes each year.• Each year, ReStore diverts 2.2 million pounds of material from landfills.How:• For more information on the ReStore Upcycle Challenge, go to https://restore.tchabitat.org/blog/announcing-the-freestyle-flip-upcycle-challenge • For more information on the Restore Anniversary Sale, visit the Twin Cities Habitat ReStore Facebook page facebook.com/tchfhrestoreMedia ContactFor more information, or to set up an interview, please contact Gary Young at 612-247-8123 or Gary@GaryYoungInk.comAbout Twin Cities Habitat for HumanityOur mission is to eliminate poverty housing from the Twin Cities and to make decent, affordable shelter for all people a matter of conscience. Twin Cities Habitat is committed to building the quality of life, health, and economic prosperity of the region by producing, preserving, and advocating for affordable homeownership – because homes and families are the foundation of successful communities. Since 1985, more than 1,300 families have partnered with Twin Cities Habitat to achieve homeownership, building stability that multiplies for generations. Twin Cities Habitat is recognized as an Affiliate of Distinction and is one of the highest-regarded Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide. www.tchabitat.org About Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore Home Improvement OutletsThe ReStore is a home improvement outlet open to the public. ReStore outlets sell quality donated home furnishings, furniture, and building supplies at a fraction of the original cost. All revenue supports Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s work building, rehabbing, and repairing homes for local families. There are two Twin Cities ReStore locations: 510 West Count Road D in New Brighton and 2700 Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis. restore.tchabitat.org.



