PAPA REU ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF NEW SINGLE, "SOLO DOLO."

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 1, 2019 - "Solo Dolo," is the latest single song release from recording artist, PAPA REU. This comes from REU's forthcoming EP entitled, "4Reign." The song is presently available on all streaming and downloading outlets, and there is a music video. Produced by Reuben Nero, engineered by Rich Vicious and musical instruments by Chris Flame. "As Long As The Money Right," and "Solid," are songs already released and available for streaming and downloads from the 4Reign EP.

Noted as one of the pioneers of the Southern mainstream underground music scene, PAPA REU has had a remarkable career as an unsigned artist with over 40 million units in sales. REU has shared features and collaborated with the likes of Rick Ross, Mannie Fresh, Baby "Birdman" Scarface, Solange Knowles, Paul Wall, Killa Kyleon, and many more.

During the rise of Hip-Hop label, Cash Money Records, PAPA REU earned his early success as a feature on multi-platinum recordings such as 'The Big Tymers' "We Luv Stuntin," Juvenile's "Rich Niggaz," on the "400 Degreez" album, and Lil Wayne's "Not Like Me," on "Tha Block Is Hot."

Credited as the one who brought in the "island style," to Southern Hip-Hop, REU continues to record and collaborate with the heavyweights in the hip-hop arena. REU remains one of the pioneers of Houston's underground music scene.

