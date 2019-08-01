Foundation for Drug-Free World Prepares Children to go Back To School with the Truth About Drugs

A Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) volunteer distributes the Truth About Drugs information booklet at a local beach.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the long summer days continue and the next school semester nears, volunteers for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter are distributing thousands of the Truth About Drugs education booklets at the beach, community events and fairs in Tampa Bay to ensure youth are staying safe and armed with the truth to keep them drug-free. So far, volunteers have distributed more than 10,000 information booklets.

“We encourage parents to get the Truth About Drugs, so they can talk to their kids about it during the summer and as school approaches,” said Julieta Santagostino, the President of the FDFW Florida Chapter.

A new study led by researchers at NYU School of Medicine shows that American teenagers and adults are more likely to try illegal or recreational drugs for the first time in the summer. [1]

The Truth About Drugs materials are used by parents, teachers, counselors, and many others who work with youth, providing true information to counter the lies and myths found in movies, passed on by friends, and stated by drug dealers.

The materials include:

1. 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs, such as alcohol, marijuana, painkillers, and heroin;

2. A documentary DVD “Real People Real Stories” of former addicts telling their heart wrenching stories.

All of the materials are provided at no cost. The Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World also offers free seminars every Wednesdays at 7:00PM in their information center located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave in Clearwater.

Anyone who would like copies of the drug education materials or to hear a seminar on the Truth About Drugs, can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida information center or contact 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

About the Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

[1] https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/07/190723085951.htm



