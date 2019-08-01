Don’t Lose your Loved Ones to Drugs, Get them The Truth Now

Joanna Young, Drug Addiction Help Line Founder and Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) partner doing Truth About Drugs presentation in the FDFW Florida center, downtown Clearwater, FL.

It is so important to get your kids the truth about drugs at a young age. This can prevent the unthinkable from occurring in the future – losing a loved one to drugs.” — Joanna Young, Founder of Drug Addiction Help Line

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter and Drug Addiction Help Line have partnered to educate youth and the community on the dangers of drugs. Joanna Young, the Founder of Drug Addiction Help Line, has over 15 years of experience speaking with drug addicts and helping them into recovery, as well as, educating parents and youth on the harmful effects of drugs.

“I have spoken with many mothers who have a child addicted to drugs, a situation in which mothers feel powerless to handle,” said Ms. Young. “It is so important to get your kids the truth about drugs at a young age. This can prevent the unthinkable from occurring in the future – losing a loved one to drugs.”

Per a 2016 US Surgeon General report, 21 million Americans struggle with drug addiction. And the economic impact of drug and alcohol misuse and addiction amounts to $442 billion each year — topping diabetes at $245 billion. [1]

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free “Truth About Drugs” education materials which are:

1. 14 different booklets on the most commonly abused drugs, such as alcohol, marijuana, painkillers and heroin;

2. A documentary DVD, “Real People Real Stories” with heart-wrenching stories from former addicts.

All of the materials are provided at no cost. The Truth About Drugs materials are used by parents, teachers, counselors, and many others who work with youth, providing true information to counter the lies and myths found in movies, passed on by friends, and stated by drug dealers.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates in 2017 there were nearly 200 drug overdose deaths a day in the US, about 72,000 a year. This is more than the number of U.S. troops who died in the entire Vietnam War. [2]

The Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) also offers free seminars every Wednesdays at 7:00pm in their information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater. Ms. Young has spoken at several FDFW seminars on topics such as, “How to Talk to Your Kids About Drugs,” “How to Talk to An Addict” and “The Truth About Marijuana.”

Anyone who would like copies of the drug education materials or wishes to attend a seminar can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida information center, call 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

About the Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Discourage people from taking drugs. When they are doing so, encourage them to seek help in getting off of them.”

[1] https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2016/11/17/surgeon-general-1-7-us-face-substance-addiction/93993474/

[2] https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/aug/16/us-drug-overdose-deaths-opioids-fentanyl-cdc



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.