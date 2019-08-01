UTXL, Inc. selected as one of nation’s Top 100 3PLs for third consecutive year

Dry Van or Refrigerated Truckload and Multi-Stops

Top 100 Ranked Trucking Transportation Logistics Services

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics Magazine; “when choosing the 2019 Top 100 3rd Party Logistics (3PL) Providers, Inbound Logistics (IL) editors looked for providers who offer transformative solutions that drive integration across internal and external business processes, and demonstrate excellence in optimizing transportation and logistics operations. IL editors chose UTXL, Inc. because its solutions create cost savings and efficiencies across the entire value chain, and help solve specific logistics challenges and improve processes. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor UTXL, Inc. for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence." For more information about UTXL, Inc., please visit www.UTXL.com About Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com



