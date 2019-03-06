Longtime UPS Management Committee member joins Haul Street board of directors

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired UPS senior executive John McDevitt has joined the board of directors of UTXL subsidiary Haul Street, Inc., a transportation technology start-up based in Indianapolis and headed by President Josh Jonte.John began his 39-year career at UPS in 1976 by working part-time while attending Rutgers University. Since 2003, Mr. McDevitt served in numerous Senior Executive positions on UPS' Atlanta based Management Committee which directs the day-to-day management of UPS Worldwide. John retired from UPS in March, 2015.Per John, I have known about UTXL for many years and valued their customer-focused expedited solutions. Haul Street’s VuTrans apps are a game-changing development in today’s fast-paced and cloud-based world of ecommerce and JIT volatility. Every shipper has unique needs and today’s technologies enable not just reactive hindsight, but proactive, actionable foresight powered by automated algorithms.According to Mark Hogan, CEO of Top 100 rated 3PL, UTXL, Inc., we recently established Haul Street, Inc. after a successful 2-year proof of concept pilot with one of the world’s largest shippers. We are truly honored to gain someone with John’s world class business experience to our new subsidiary. Haul Street’s VuTrans suite of software tools improve in-transit shipment visibility to reduce costly inefficiencies and waste (e.g.: empty miles) and increase shipper, driver, and carrier satisfaction and profitable utilization.For additional information, please contact Hogan at info@UTXL.com



