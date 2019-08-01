Corps of Engineers Awards Modular Management Group Modular Building Contract for Next NGA West Integrated Project Office

Modular Management Group's Logo

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently awarded Modular Management Group, Inc. , a Minority-Owned Small Business, a contract to provide the modular construction and lease of the Next NGA West (N2W) Integrated Project Office (IPO) in St. Louis, MO.The 19,333 square foot modular facility will serve as temporary office space for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, during the construction of the N2W.“We are honored and excited to be working with USACE and NGA on this project” said Hector Rodriguez, President of Modular Management Group, Inc. “We look forward to delivering a successful project that will meet our customer’s needs.”The N2W modular building is expected to be occupied in early 2020.About Modular Management GroupModular Management Group, Inc. is a Texas based Design-Build General Contractor specializing in the design, fabrication, and installation of single and multi-level commercial modular buildings. For more than 14 years, Modular Management Group has proudly served Government, Commercial, Healthcare and Education industries. Additional modular construction expertise includes lease and purchase options, ICD/ICS 705 standards, data communications, fire and safety, and systems furniture options. To learn more, please visit www.modularmanagementgroup.com About Next NGA WestNext NGA West is the largest federal investment project in the history of St. Louis. It is a mega-project jointly managed by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Air Force. The 97-acre site is located in the historic St. Louis Place neighborhood at the intersection of Jefferson and Cass avenues. The project will feature an approximately 712,000 square foot office building, parking garages, visitor center, inspection facility and access control points. To learn more, please visit www.nextngawest.com



