Modular Management Group, Inc. completes Modular Facilities at Edwards Air Force Base

Modular Facilities at Edwards Air Force Base

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modular Management Group, Inc. a modular construction leader, announced today the successful construction completion of four modular government buildings at Edwards Air Force Base in California.“The modular facilities will serve as office buildings, which total 14,295 square feet,” said John Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of Modular Management Group, Inc.MMG completed the project in early July of 2019.About Modular Management GroupModular Management Group, Inc. is a Texas based Design-Build General Contractor specializing in the design, fabrication, and installation of single-level and multi-level commercial modular buildings. For more than 14 years, Modular Management Group proudly serves Government, Commercial, Healthcare and Education industries. Additional expertise includes ICD/ICS 705 Standards, Data Communications, Fire and Safety, Systems Furniture, and Lease and Purchase options. To learn more, please visit www.modularmanagementgroup.com



