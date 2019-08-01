Church of Scientology Tampa Recognizes World Humanitarian Day at Event to Honor Women who Help in Worldwide Crises

EMT Kiernan Lichtfield addressed guests at the 2018 World Humanitarian Day which was held at the historic Church of Scientology Tampa, Ybor Square.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Tampa will hold a free public event on August 20th at the Church of Scientology Tampa in Ybor Square to recognize World Humanitarian Day. This year, the United Nation’s message for the 11th Annual World Humanitarian Day is to honor women who’ve made extraordinary efforts to help during various crises around the world.

In 2008, the UN designated August 19th as World Humanitarian Day to pay tribute to aid workers who risk their lives to serve and rally support for people affected by crises around the world. The 2019 campaign is especially honoring women who’ve stepped up to address natural and man-made disasters despite difficulties and danger.

“We applaud the United Nations for creating this important day to call attention to the vital work of humanitarians worldwide,” said Judy Fagerman, Volunteer Minister Coordinator for the Church of Scientology Tampa. The Volunteer Ministers have work alongside crisis workers from other disaster relief and humanitarian organizations in major disasters throughout the world starting at Ground Zero, New York in 2001 to the present. They also work weekly to help their neighbors deal with difficult situations such as drug abuse, raising children, illiteracy, and handling the dangerous environment.

The luncheon event will be held at Ybor Square, 1300 East 8th Avenue, Ybor City, Florida. Please call (813) 872-0722 to RSVP.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”.



