Key Themes at the UAV Technology Conference to Include Counter-UAS and Swarm Technology

UAV Technology Conference 2019

SMi reports: UAV Technology 2019 conference to provide a tactical edge to the warfighter through unmanned aerial systems

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th annual UAV Technology 2019 conference is set to convene on 30th September – 1st October in London. This high-level international event will examine the latest unmanned aerial platforms being successfully deployed in multi-domain mission environments, the development of the technology behind UAS, the utilisation of emerging technologies, the unmanned integration for existing legacy platforms, and the development of technologies aimed at countering UAVs.With the rapid proliferation of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions to UAS, which are readily available to a range of none-state actors and near peer adversaries, this is an ideal time to meet and network with international militaries and technical experts, to advance discussion on current and future UAS warfare capabilities. Key themes for the conference include counter-UAS; UAS innovation and acquisition; small and tactical UAS; innovation and autonomous systems; UAS safety and air worthiness; guidance, navigation and communications; and swarm technology.Within these key themes, presentations include • Developing Counter-UAS Capabilities in Support of Ground Operations in Multi-Domain Operations• Enhancing Autonomy through Innovation and Experimentation• Tactical ISTAR Capability Development through Soldier-Launched UAS• Developing Future Doctrine on the Use of UAS Within French Military Operations• Ensuring Air Worthiness and Safety for Italian and NATO Unmanned Air Assets• Guidance, Navigation and Communications for Small Drone Systems• Advancements in UAV Swarm technology from Small to Large UAVsThe event brochure, with the full agenda, is available to download online at www.uav-technology.org/ein6 Featured speakers for the 2019 conference include:• Major General Dre Kraak, Special Assistant COM AIRCOM, NATO AIRCOM• Colonel Stefano Bianca, Deputy Commander, NAGSF• Wing Commander Judith Graham, Remotely Piloted Air Systems: Programme Manager (Reaper & Protector), Royal Air Force• Group Captain Jason Lind, Director ISREW & Space, Royal Australian Air Force• Colonel Eric C. Rannow, Military Deputy, US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command• Colonel Christophe Michel, Head of Cross Ministerial Aviation Security Mission, Directorate General of Defence and National Security, French MoD• Colonel Xavier Foissey, UAS & C-UAS Doctrine, French MoD• Lieutenant Colonel Richard Craig, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, British ArmyFor those interested in attending, registrations can be made on the event website at www.uav-technology.org/ein6 UAV Technology 201930th September – 1st OctoberLondon, UKProudly sponsored by Black Diamond Advanced Technology, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, Fizoptika, Leonardo, Mynaric AG and Robin Radar SystemsFor sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact Alan Lam on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or alam@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



