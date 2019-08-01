The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay asks Residents to “Grow your own plants and save the planet”

3-year-old Kenzee Madorin proudly holds her own flower pot in which she planted seeds and helped to decorate at the "Grow Your Own Plants" workshop on July 28th. The planting took place at The Way to Happiness Center in downtown Clearwater.

We need to inform people about the importance of trees. Trees give us oxygen. We need to take care of plants and encourage others to help salvage Earth.” — Young workshop attendee

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 28th, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay held their “Grow your own plants” workshop at their community center, 33N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater. The event was a partnership with the Clearwater Community Volunteer (CCV) Center to raise awareness on how plants help preserve the planet. Parents and children potted seeds and decorated their individual pots which they took home to nurture the plants and watch them grow.

“Taking care of the planet is vital”, said Ivan Batalla, manager of The Way to Happiness Center in downtown Clearwater. “We follow the principle in The Way to Happiness book where L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘Care of the planet begins in one’s own front yard.’”

The children watched a short presentation from The Way to Happiness book-on-film on the book’s chapter, “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment.”

After watching the video, one 11-year old said , “I can put the trash in the trash can, don’t mess up stuff, keep my place clean and don’t mess up the world.”

Another child said: “We need to inform people about the importance of trees. Trees give us oxygen. We need to take care of plants and encourage others to help salvage Earth.”

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay and the Clearwater Community Volunteer Center are sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization as two of its nine humanitarian outreach programs in Tampa Bay.

Join the next workshop on “Youth Health Awareness” which will be Sunday August 18th 2019 at 3pm at The Way to Happiness Center at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Community members are invited to join in. Please call (727) 467-6961 for more information.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness book was written by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. It is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.