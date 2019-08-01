Tom Rosenak of Diamond Mind Enterprises to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A farmer in South Africa is fully content with his life when a trader comes to town. "The way to wealth and happiness is diamonds," he tells the farmer, and so the farmer leaves his ranch to search the known world for diamonds, only to end up bankrupt and dead. Meanwhile, the person who bought his ranch is walking along a stream when he sees a glinting light. The farmer had been sitting on acres of diamonds the whole time.

Rather than searching our external world for perfection, we must mine our inner diamonds and express them in our world.

That’s the philosophy of leadership and transformational coach Tom Rosenak, founder of Diamond Mind Enterprises.

“Each of us is sitting on acres of diamonds,” says Rosenak. “If we are curious and resourceful, we can create the life we want.”

Rosenak helps people generate resourceful conversations that bring forward what they want in the world through cooperation and collaboration.

“It's about deciding what you intend to bring forward, looking within to see where your strengths lie and learning to gain the cooperation of others to partner and produce results,” says Rosenak. “Our work often doesn't bring forward how powerful we are. We should strive to have work bring more of our strengths forward.”

Rosenak’s clients in the corporate world are HR executives or sales managers, managers or executives. He shares his expertise in the persuasive arts of sales, presentation, negotiation, influence without authority, and the coaching aspect is self-leadership, getting the inner bats flying in formation and getting momentum.

“I work with successful people who find themselves stuck in one area of their lives,” says Rosenak. “They’re resourceful, successful people, but they want more balance. I help them to pull forth the resources that are working in other areas and we apply it to where they are stuck to generate momentum.”

According to Rosenak, insanity is having the same conversation repeatedly and expecting different results.

“If you want it to change you need a new conversation,” says Rosenak. “That's really what coaching is. It starts with the questions that we're asking ourselves and others. Anything worth doing is work practicing and conversations are a practice.”

For more information on Diamond Mind Enterprises, visit www.newconversationforchange.com



