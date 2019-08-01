Delivering the Dream - Dubai Hills Estate

Fairway Vistas villas at Dubai Hills golf Course Mulberry Apartments Liam Jeffrey, Associate Director at LuxuryProperty.com

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai Hills Estate , launched in 2013, is easily one of the most hotly anticipated communities in Dubai and is in the process of welcoming its first group of residents. What was once simply an architect’s dream relayed via blueprints and community plans is now a magnificent reality and set to be a haven of luxury living.With an area in excess of 117 million square feet and a plethora of residential options from lavish mansions to comfortable apartments, Dubai Hills Estate offers something for every lifestyle.. The centrepiece of the community, the 18-hole Dubai Hills Golf Course, opened at the end of 2018, with Dubai Hills Park and Dubai Hills Mall set to be ready and open over the next few months. In 2018, the community also saw the opening of the prestigious King’s College Hospital, with additional healthcare facilities and international schools to come in the near future.The following projects are ready for move in. All of the homes are unfurnished and unlandscaped, though have been fitted out and finished to exceptional standards and offer a perfect blank canvas for the discerning homeowner.Fairway Vistas & Parkway VistasThese very premium golf course villas are available in six and seven-bedroom layouts and two distinct styles. They should begin handing over in September.SidraSet to be one of Dubai’s most prime family neighbourhoods, Sidra offers a selection of modern three to five-bedroom villas with two architectural designs. The project is currently handing over.MapleComprising three to five-bedroom townhouses in a charming green neighbourhood, Maple is ideal for a suburban family lifestyle. The project has begun handover.MulberryMulberry is the first of several high-profile apartment clusters rising around the wonderful Dubai Hills Park and offers one to four-bedroom apartments. Units are handing over right now.For Liam Jeffrey, Associate Director and Dubai Hills Estate specialist at LuxuryProperty.com , this is an exciting new chapter in Dubai’s property market. “For the past few years, people have been seeing the ongoing construction as they drive along Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road and that has helped build the buzz about the community,” says Liam. “I have had many clients who have been inquiring about these homes for some time and now they can finally see them up close and take a walk around inside.”“The projects that are currently being released feature cleverly designed layouts that maximise the use of interior space and are finished to the very highest standards. They have definitely exceeded my own expectations and are far beyond similar offerings we have seen in the past.”About LuxuryProperty.com:LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage, connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and across the globe.A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.Find the world's finest homes on www.luxuryproperty.com For more information or details, please contact:Arpan Ghosh, PR Officer - LuxuryProperty.comT: +971 4 240 6211 | M: +971 52 713 4803E: arpan@luxuryproperty.com



