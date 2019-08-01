2019 Air Cargo Services Market Key Competitors Analysis - Fedex, Emirates, Cathay Pacific, DHL

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to air cargo industry analysis, the air cargo services market expected to reach a value of nearly $133.52 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The decline in the air cargo services market is due to economic slowdown in countries such as Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Slovakia, and Russia, and changes in trade agreements between the bordering countries of North America (NAFTA agreement).

The air cargo transportation services market consists of sales of air cargo transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation of cargo and mail on a contract basis over fixed international routes.

The global air cargo services market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The air cargo services market is segmented into air mail and air freight.

By Geography - The global air cargo services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific’s air cargo services market accounts for the largest share in the global air cargo services market.

Trends In The Air Cargo Services Market

Digitization of systems has gained its popularity in the cargo transportation markets by easing the documentation process and provide integration and transparency. According to The International Air Cargo Association, the Air Waybill (AWB), a 20-step, 21-documents, is converted to an e-AWB to reduce the information re-entry to reduce wastage of time and provide efficiency. The e-AWB desktop tool was introduced to help small and medium air freight forwarders to create, send, and manage e-AWBs easily and efficiently.

Potential Opportunities In The Air Cargo Services Market

With increasing competition from new players and other substitute transportation modes such as road cargo transportation and rail cargo transportation service providers, the scope and potential for the global air cargo services market is expected to decline in the forecast period.

Major players in the air cargo services market include Cathay Pacific Cargo, FedEx, The Emirates Group, United Parcel Service, and DHL Aviation.

