Vacuum Pumps Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vacuum Pumps market growth is dominated by a mix of global industrial leaders and specialized regional manufacturers. Companies are focusing on developing energy-efficient, oil-free, and smart vacuum technologies to enhance performance, reduce contamination, and support sustainability goals. Understanding the competitive landscape and evolving technology trends is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic collaborations, and long-term competitiveness in the global vacuum pumps industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Vacuum Pumps Market?

According to our research, Atlas Copco AB led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The Vacuum Technique division of the company is partially involved in the vacuum pumps market provides advanced vacuum pump technologies, including dry claw, oil-sealed rotary vane, screw, and liquid ring pumps. The company also offers centralized vacuum systems, system integration, and control solutions. These products serve industries such as semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and food packaging, focusing on energy efficiency, reliability, and low lifecycle costs.

How Concentrated Is the Vacuum Pumps Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse application base, technological differentiation, and regional manufacturing presence across sectors such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and industrial processing. Leading companies such as Atlas Copco AB (Leybold GmbH, Edwards Ltd.), Busch Group (Pfeiffer Vacuum, Fab Solutions), ULVAC Inc., and Ingersoll Rand Inc. (Tuthill Corporation) maintain their leadership through broad product portfolios, energy-efficient designs, and strong global distribution networks, while smaller firms focus on specialized vacuum systems and niche industrial applications. As demand for clean, oil-free, and high-performance vacuum technologies grows, the market is expected to witness strategic partnerships, product innovation, and moderate consolidation, strengthening the competitive positioning of major players within the global vacuum pumps industry.

• Leading companies include:

o Atlas Copco AB (Leybold GmbH) (Edwards Ltd.) (2%)

o Busch Group (Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions) (2%)

o ULVAC, Inc. (1%)

o Ingersoll Rand Inc. (Tuthill Corporation) (1%)

o Flowserve Corporation (Sihi Group B.V) (1%)

o Agilent Technologies, Inc. (1%)

o Ebara Corporation (1%)

o Gardner Denver (1%)

o KNF Neuberger GmbH (1%)

o Schmalz (0.5%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Flowserve Corporation, Busch Vacuum Solutions, Edwards Vacuum Limited, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Gardner Denver, Inc., ULVAC Technologies, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Leybold GmbH, CPC Pumps International Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand Inc., ULVAC, Inc., Ebara Corporation, Becker Pumps Corporation and Graham Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: CryoDry, Global Cynax, ELGi Equipments Limited, Advik Hi-Tech, HHV Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Pfeiffer Vacuum Australia Pty Ltd., Edwards Vacuum Limited, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Vacuum Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Ulvac India Pvt. Ltd., Busch Vacuum Solutions, Atlas Copco AB, Shanghai Shenyin Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xin Jiali Vacuum Equipment Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Zhongtai Pump Co., Ltd., ULVAC, Inc., Kyoto Fusioneering Co., Ltd., JianShi (Shandong) Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd., Anest Iwata Corporation, SHIMADZU Corporation, Sungwon Industrial Co., Ltd., Korea Vacuum Limited and Shinwoo Vacuum Co., Ltd. and more are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Pfeiffer Vacuum France SAS, Adixen, Leybold GmbH, Busch Vacuum Solutions, KNF Neuberger GmbH, DVP Vacuum Technology S.p.A., Vacuum Pumps UK Ltd. and PIAB Ibérica S.A.U. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Busch Group, HMS Group, Atlas Copco AB, ULVAC, Inc., Gebr. Becker GmbH, J. Schmalz GmbH, NEPTUN S.A. and Sumy Pumping Equipment Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Ebara Corporation, Busch Brazil Ltda., NETZSCH Group, Ruhrpumpen Argentina, Alfa Laval AB, GEA Group AG (Argentina) and WEG Industries Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Innovative Oil Rotary Vacuum Pump is transforming efficiency, reduced noise and improved leak prevention.

• Example: ULVAC Inc. Gv135 oil rotary vacuum pump (November 2024) assigns productivity in analytical and laboratory operations.

• These innovations set a new standard for vacuum pumps in sensitive analytical fields

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching energy-efficient and oil-free vacuum systems to strengthen market position

• Enhancing strategic partnerships and regional distribution networks to accelerate R&D and expand market reach.

• Focusing on smart monitoring and predictive maintenance to optimize pump performance, reduce downtime, and improve reliability.

• Leveraging digital platforms for process optimization to enable real-time performance tracking, remote management, and scalable operational efficiency.

