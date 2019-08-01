Loginno Announces Smart Container Innovation Lab

Contopia Labs Logo Loginno Founder Amit Aflalo Rami Pugatch, Contopia Labs

IoT visionary Loginno announced Contopia Labs, a world-unique innovation research facility for smart containers, together with leading industry partners.

Contopia is a vision much larger than just making smart boxes. It is about changing the game and providing values to the entire intermodal logistics chain.” — Shachar Tal, Loginno Founder

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting Nor-Shipping event earlier this year, Log-In Logistica Intermodal ( BVMF: LOGN3 ) was declared the winner of Loginno 's "The Contopia Factor" competition (Contopia = Container Utopia), and will thus be the world's first shipping company with a fully smart IoT-enabled shipping container fleet.It is now unveiled that Loginno and Log-In's plans to demonstrating how the value of the information collected by smart containers benefits numerous other players in the supply chain, rather than just the shipping company."Contopia is a vision much larger than just making smart boxes", says Shachar Tal, one of Loginno's two founders, "It is about changing the game and providing values to the entire intermodal logistics chain. Everyone will operate much more effectively with smart containers: from the shippers themselves to ports, terminals, insurance companies, customs, and homeland security. Contopia removes the blindness and allows possibilities that have never been achieved before.”Among these possibilities is a new technology for real-time container inventory management, smart port connectivity, smart vessel connectivity, digital container seals to allow frictionless borders, new cargo insurance products, a crypto-powered revenue-sharing model, and scale-less SOLAS VGM container weighing.Contopia Labs research arm will be headed by Dr. Rami Pugatch, from the department of Industrial engineering and management at Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Israel, while Contopia Labs business arm will be headed by Loginno Founder Amit Aflalo, to serve as Loginno's innovative product development unit."It is a good balance", says Aflalo, "On one hand we are contributing to the entire logistics chain, by opening our doors to innovative open-sourced academic research. On the other hand, we will be able to develop new products that stem from the insights obtained by Contopia labs, offering more accessible value to more stakeholders."Adds Dr. Pugatch: "The value of real-time information in networks is a fascinating topic. Using innovative tools, such as mechanism design, we will demonstrate how this value, if shared properly, can benefit multiple players simultaneously. As a first challenge, we will tackle the problem of how to optimally employ real-time container IoT data in order to improve the operation of a shipping company. Together with Log-In as a first use case, we are going to find the optimal way to decrease turn-around times, perform real-time triangulations, reduce maintenance costs, and use adaptive fleet size management, including the possibility of smart off-hire. In short, we are going to learn how to use the data to do more (revenue) with less (containers).""We are aware that this is a win-win situation", says Aflalo, "The same Contopia model which helps the shipping company - will also help their ecosystem, mainly shippers, but not only them. Contopia Labs are going to make sure that it is not just the shipping company who benefits, but rather serve as the enabler to benefits for the entire industry".These are already in place as Loginno is cooperating with industry leaders such as Navis, Lloyd's Register, Israeli Aerospace Industries, Microsoft and Marlink, with more to be announced soon, as well as the exact nature of each partner's use case within Contopia Labs. Says Dr. Pugatch: "With the combined forces of the shipping industry's biggest and best, together with critical thinking and advanced mathematical modeling capabilities that exist in academia, I believe we will be able to produce a unique body of knowledge on how to fully utilize Contopia's potential".Contopia Labs is constantly seeking partners who want to create better global logistics. For more information, contact joinus@contopialabs.com

Loginno Creating Contopia with Log-In



