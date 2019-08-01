Clearwater Community Volunteers Gives Foster Children Get a Head Start At Back-To-School Bash

On July 27th, foster and adoptive families lined up at the Back-to-School Bash organized by the Clearwater Community Volunteers at Osceola Park for 240 backpacks each with school supplies.

Studies show that children who do not have the school supplies they need perform more poorly in school.” — Michael Soltero, Director of the CCV Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday 27th July the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) held a Back-to-School Bash benefiting foster and adoptive families in the Tampa Bay area. Over 200 families attended the event and each child left with a backpack filled with school supplies.

Backpack for all ages were handed out to foster and adoptive children by CCV Volunteers, with designs such as unicorns, rockets, and dozens of colors to chose from, each child was able to find their match. The backpacks were filled with school supplies such as pencil cases, color pencils, erasers, crayons, notebook and plenty of other essential supplies.

“Studies show that children who do not have the school supplies they need perform more poorly in school,” said Michael Soltero, Director of the CCV Center, “Add that the children in the foster care system change families up to eight times a year and you have the reasoning behind the need of a back to school bash specifically dedicated to foster and adoptive children.”

Festivities began with a colorful performance from Groupo Folklorico Mahetzi, a non-profit organization dedicated to safeguarding Mexican traditional dances and culture. In addition to the backpack drive, families enjoyed face painting, jumping in a bouncy house and a carousel. Crowds quickly gathered around the reptile zoo featuring all sorts of creatures including giant millipedes and lizards. The bravest kids also had the opportunity to take a picture with a giant yellow python.

A live performance by the Flag Band inspired some of the kids to get on the stage and share their talents with the rest of the attendees.

The next event hosted by CCV will be the 16th Annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show which will be held in the Fort Harrison Auditorium, 210 S Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755, on September 21st. Proceeds will benefit the Police Athletic League and Winter Wonderland.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to book an event please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater, illustrating these words from Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard “Your help is acceptable to us, our help is yours.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.