Paragon VTOL Aerospace and Sirqul Announce New Strategic Partnership to Enable the Future of Transportation & Logistics

USA AND JAMAICA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paragon VTOL Aerospace and Sirqul today announced a new strategic partnership to transform transportation in the Travel, Shipping, Military, Law Enforcement, and Construction industries through sophisticated drone and software technology. The alliance will focus initially on reshaping the shipping and delivery infrastructure for over 6 million people that live in Jamaica and stopover as tourists.Paragon, a vertical-takeoff-and-landing company behind drones and urban air mobility solutions, has partnered with Sirqul to advance the remote and autonomous operation of new vehicles and infrastructure in Jamaica. Adopting Sirqul’s RouteNRoll Platform will enable advanced routing and logistics, visualization dashboards, simulations, flight optimizations, real-time location services, and further enhance the security and health of each aircraft.“We are on a mission to build an ecosystem infrastructure for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) with a portfolio of intellectual property, industry specific drones, human passenger drones, and virtual highway platforms in Jamaica,” said Paragon VTOL founder and oil executive Dwight Smith, a native Jamaican and American citizen. “Partnering with Sirqul will enhance our ability to deliver on this promise.”The goal of the Sirqul Alliance Partner program is to partner with innovative businesses and emerging technologies in order to provide an ecosystem of market-leading IoT solutions.“Paragon is raising the bar in aerospace and transforming several industries in the process,” said Robert Frederick, Founder & CEO of Sirqul. “Sirqul is proud to provide our RouteNRoll solutions and our IoT Platform to Paragon VTOL as part of our Strategic Alliance Partner Program. As an American of Jamaican descent with family spread out across the island, this partnership is truly meaningful as Paragon is bringing emerging technology to market that will help create new choices, faster deliveries, and stimulate the local economy in Jamaica.”About Sirqul Inc.Sirqul ( www.sirqul.com ) provides its RouteNRoll Logistics solutions and IoT Platform to enable operational efficiency, remote visibility, rapid innovation, and new revenue streams. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Sirqul is led by Robert Frederick, the original technical founder of Amazon’s first forays into Secure Mobile Commerce (Amazon Anywhere) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). At the foundation of Sirqul’s platform are 80+ Micro-Services, 400 APIs, 3 distinct IoT hardware product offerings, and over 30 customizable native application templates for rapid deployment using a “building block” approach. Sirqul is device, protocol and cloud agnostic, fostering an interoperable system for building future-proof solutions in transportation, smart city, and smart building verticals.About Paragon VTOL AerospaceParagon ( www.paragonvtol.com ) is reshaping the infrastructure for 45 million people that live in the Caribbean Islands by producing industry-specific drone hardware ranging from security applications for agricultural theft and commuter law adherence to human passenger drones using our sophisticated drones and software technologies. Paragon is also partnering with Aerotropolis Jamaica, a national project spearheaded by the Hon. L. Michael Henry in the Office of the Prime Minister, to build an ecosystem infrastructure for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) in Jamaica. Paragon has been developing their platform and much of the technology through collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software, Sirqul IoT Platform, major American universities, Silicon Valley experts, and ex-military personnel.



