GrowFL Announces National Drug Screening (NDS) as Florida Top 50 Companies to Watch Honoree

50 Florida Companies to Watch, a statewide competition that identifies companies expecting significant growth over the next several years. Congrats to NDS!

Special thanks to the team at GrowFL for their efforts to recognize local business and their contributions to the local community and economy.” — Tom Fulmer, VP

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Drug Screening, Inc. is pleased to announce its selection as one of this year’s 50 Florida Companies to Watch honorees. This annual statewide competition identifies companies expected to maintain significant growth over the next several years.

"This is a great honor to be selected as a GrowFL's 50 Florida Companies to Watch honoree. We have experienced tremendous year over year growth that is due in large part to our dedicated team, loyal clients, and outstanding industry partners." stated Joe Reilly,President of National Drug Screening.

The GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch awards program which is in its 9th year, honors 50 select second-stage Florida companies who are developing valuable products and services, creating quality jobs, enriching communities, and growing new industries throughout Florida. Selected from 500 nomination of growing second-stage companies from throughout Florida, the 50 companies named as the 2019 Florida Companies to Watch honorees have generated nearly $1 billion in revenue plus added over 900 jobs between 2015 and 2018. ON average, the honorees project a 35 percent increase in revenue and 37 percent increase in job growth this year.

“These stand-out companies are all led by entrepreneurs, and have demonstrated their capacity and intent to grow,” said Dr. Tom O’Neal, GrowFL executive director. “They also all have critical intellectual property or a niche position that gives them a competitive edge in their markets,” he said.

In additional to National Drug Screening, Inc. located in Brevard County, additional 2019 Florida Companies to Watch honorees include:

Accelirate, Inc., Broward County | ADVOS Legal, PLLC, St. Johns County | AeroStar Training Services, LLC, Osceola | County | Align Business Advisory Services, Orange County | Beryl Project Engineering, Hillsborough County | BioDerm, Inc., Pinellas County | Centerline Brackets, St. Johns County | Cottrell Title & Escrow, Collier County | Crevalle Boats, Sumter County | Davis Industrial, Hillsborough County | Dedicated IT, Palm Beach County | EarthBalance, Sarasota County | ECHO UES, Inc., Hillsborough County | Express Freight, Inc., Orange County | FLYMOTION, Hillsborough County

FutureCow, Seminole County | Global Jetcare, Inc., Hernando County | Kira Labs, Inc., Broward County | MagicalButter.com, Pasco County | MAS Environmental, LLC, Hillsborough County | McCormick Stevenson Corporation, Pinellas County | Mettauer Environmental, Lee County | Mother Kombucha, Pinellas County | Neobroadband, Inc., Miami-Dade County | OCULUS Surgical, Inc., St. Lucie County | OIT, LLC, Miami-Dade County | OnMed, LLC, Pinellas County | OnPay Solutions, Inc., Duval County | PeakActivity, Palm Beach County | Pepine Realty, Alachua County | Powerful Foods, LLC, Miami-Dade County | Probability and Statistics, Inc., Brevard County | Raider Outboards, Inc., Brevard County

Rudram Engineering Inc., Brevard County | SiteREADY, Hillsborough County | Smart Baking Company, Seminole County

Solar Stik, Inc., St. Johns County | Steamroller Studios, Lake County | StrataPT, LLC, Sarasota County | TeleVoIPs, Hillsborough County | The Lunz Group, Polk County | TheraPeeds Family Center, Broward County | Tomahawk Robotics, Brevard County | Total Nutrition Technology, Lake County | VeraData, Lee County | Vistra Communications, Hillsborough County | Waypoint Contracting, Inc., Miami-Dade County | WestCMR, LLC, Pinellas County | Wild Florida, Osceola County

“This list recognizes second-stage Florida companies with passionate leaders who are making a difference in growing and diversifying our economy,” said Jennifer Barrows, GrowFL Chairman of the GrowFL Advisory Board and Business Development Executive with WithumSmith+Brown, PC. Second-stage companies are defined as those with 6 to 150 full-time employees and between $750,000 and $100 million in annual revenue. There are many programs and incubators promoting start-up businesses; GrowFL is the only Florida program that focuses exclusively on second-stage companies.

From 2015 through 2018, these 50 companies generated $923 million in revenue and added 935 employees, reflecting a 124% increase in revenue and 131% increase in jobs for the four-year period. That translates into a 31% average annual revenue growth and 32% average annual growth in employees.

Projected growth in 2019 includes a 35% revenue increase and 37% growth in employees compared to 2018. Based on meeting the above projections, these companies will have generated $1.38 billion in revenue and added 1,541 employees over the last five years — a 202% increase in revenue and 216% increase in jobs since 2015.

Companies named to the list will be officially recognized at the 9th Annual Florida Companies to Watch Celebration on November 14, 2019 at the Hard Rock Live, Universal City Walk in Orlando, FL. Tickets are on sale now for the awards ceremony.

About National Drug Screening, Inc.

National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, Drug free workplace policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers. For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040.

About GrowFL

GrowFL was created in 2009 as an economic development program focused on assisting second-stage growth companies prosper in the state of Florida. By providing strategies, resources and support to second-stage companies for next level growth through Strategic Research, Peer Learning and Leadership Development, GrowFL helps companies overcome obstacles to growth and leads them towards prosperity. GrowFL is an official partner of the Edward Lowe Foundation. Learn more at www.GrowFL.com.



