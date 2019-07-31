PALM BEACH COUNTY MAYOR MACK BERNARD JOINS NATIONAL ECONOMIC MOBILITY LEADERSHIP NETWORK

Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard

Mayor Bernard to address economic mobility by engaging on workforce opportunities, poverty, education & more to create local solutions for Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor Mack Bernard of Palm Beach County, Florida, announced that he is among the 20 leaders from across the nation who have been invited to participate in the National Economic Mobility Leadership Network, a new program that brings together diverse and bipartisan county leaders from across the country to explore the role counties can play to positively affect economic mobility. The network is run by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“It's an honor to be a part of this important initiative and I look forward to working with leaders from across the country on reviewing what innovative ideas and solutions can create economic opportunities for Palm Beach County’s families and businesses,” said Mayor Bernard. “The National Economic Mobility Leadership Network is another way Palm Beach County is taking the initiative to increase economic mobility, dismantle stigmas around poverty, and develop local solutions that drive economic mobility upward. I have a bold vision for Palm Beach County’s future and remain committed to addressing economic inequality and creating opportunities for our entire community to succeed.”

The National Economic Mobility Leadership Network will travel to three counties that have made concerted efforts and demonstrated measurable success in addressing economic mobility in their counties. Throughout the two-day convenings, county leaders and experts will engage on a range of topics including: workforce development and opportunities; generational poverty; affordable housing; access to financial services; educational opportunities and attainment; transportation access; health care services and access; technology and information access; criminal justice reform; geographic mobility and data collection, use, and sharing. The leaders will also visit sites that demonstrate the program and meet local leaders (within the county and outside) and those impacted by these programs and services.

Their first visit will be to Multnomah County, Oregon from July 30th to August 1st. After that, the cohort will visit Hennepin County, Minnesota in September, and Garret County, Maryland in November.

For more information about Mayor Mack Bernard, visit his website here.

About NACo

NACo is the only national organization representing county governments in the United States. NACo assists America’s 3,069 counties—including the nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees that serve counties—in pursuing excellence in public service to create healthy, vibrant, and safe counties.



