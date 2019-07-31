ITsavvy to Host Clients, Partners at Elite BMW Golf Championship

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

Hosting our clients and vendors, many of whom have been with us since the beginning, is our way of saying thank you for the part they have played in our incredible success.” — ITsavvy President and CEO MikeTheriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADDISON, Ill.---ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced that it will be hosting its clients and vendor partners in a private chalet at the BMW Golf Championship at Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Ill. Aug. 15-18. Guest amenities include:

• All-day access to the ITsavvy hospitality chalet on the 18th green

• A premium bar

• Access to idyllic Medinah Country Club

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “While we value every single client, this is one way of saying thanks to our clients and partners. ITsavvy has a long history with Medinah Country Club, so this was a perfect opportunity for everyone to experience a world-class golf tournament at, what we believe is, one of the most beautiful settings in the Midwest.”

ITsavvy chose the best chalet location on the golf course so that clients and vendor partners will have a premier experience. The ITsavvy chalet size is the largest available for this event.

Guests will have a close-up view of the top 70 players in the world such as Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods at this penultimate event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.

“ITsavvy has gone from an exciting start-up to a truly world-class player in the technology industry,” Theriault said. “Hosting our clients and vendors, many of whom have been with us since the beginning, is our way of saying thank you for the part they have played in our incredible success. Our only regret was that we just didn’t have the space to invite as many clients as we would have liked. Fortunately there will be many other opportunities to show our appreciation.”

Since 2007, the BMW Championship has donated more than $28 million to the Evans Scholars Foundation, named in honor of legendary golfer Charles “Chick” Evans. That funding helps provide scholarships to hundreds of deserving, hard-working caddies. Currently, 985 Evans Scholars are attending 18 universities coast to coast; a total of more than 10,830 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars—with the average value of an Evans Scholarship at $120,000.

The BMW Championship runs from Aug.13-18.

