Carpenter/Kessel Homeselling Team Named to Real Trends List of America’s Best for 2019

Dale Sorensen Real Estate's top producing Carpenter Kessel Homeselling Team has been named to one of the industry's most prestigious lists.

INDIALANTIC, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dale Sorensen Real Estate (DSRE) is pleased to announce that the Carpenter /Kessel Homeselling Team has been named to REAL TRENDS List of America’s Best for 2019. REAL TRENDS follows the residential real estate industry nationwide and highlights the top performers each year.

The Carpenter/Kessel team was named #1 in their market for transactions with a total of 223 Transactions and #1 in their market for Volume with a total volume of $84,408,350. The Team was also included in the Top 50 list for the State of Florida including #37 in Florida for Transactions and #45 in Florida for Volume. With more than 250,000 licensed Realtors® in the State of Florida, that places the Team in the 0.00148% in the State.

“The Carpenter/Kessel Homeselling Team is an incredible group of Realtors® that continually out performs others,” said Dale Sorensen, Jr. “This group of highly-motivated, hard working individuals is consistent in their use of innovative advertising and marketing tools as well as utilizing our vast network of worldwide real estate affiliations. I applaud DeWayne Carpenter, Kirk Kessel and their entire team for once again being named to a very significant real estate list.”

In addition to Carpenter and Kessel, the team also includes Leslie Mink, Julie Larsen, Amy Cevallos, Shalom McGoffin, Shane Burgman, Amy Kalman, Brent Burns, Emily Garry, Sarah Horschel and Jeff Blackstone.

“We are honored to have been named to such a prestigious list,” said DeWayne Carpenter. “This is a direct result of the culture of partnership we have created with our team. We do not use the traditional model of how real estate is practiced; our agents share their knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts and expertise, ensuring our clients better representation and a true competitive edge. This honor is certainly in large part due to that culture and I congratulate each and every member of our team.”

Kirk Kessel elaborated further on the team concept. “In our past lives, we were tech experts, real estate developers, interior decorators, corporate negotiators, digital marketers, community leaders and more. It’s a pool of additional expertise from which every client benefits. By teaming up with our exclusive vendors dubbed the CK Creative, we are able to adopt a fresh and innovative approach to marketing no one else can duplicate. We believe our team is the clear choice for anyone buying or selling a home in our market and globally.”

DeWayne Carpenter can be reached at 321.693.2593 or by email at DC@carpenterkessel.com. Kirk Kessel can be reached 321-544-9993 or by email at Kirk@CarpenterKessel.com. The Carpenter/Kessel Team can also be reached at the firm’s office located at 436 5th Avenue in Indialantic, FL.

About Dale Sorensen Real Estate

Family-owned and managed since 1978, Dale Sorensen Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Recognized as the top luxury real estate firm on Florida’s East Coast, the award-winning company commits exclusive resources to ensure leadership and a preferred choice for individuals selling and buying properties. Recognized as the top luxury real estate firm in the markets they serve, the company has earned exclusive affiliations with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio International, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate and the Board of Regents, and a highly-established presence in London, UK, through Mayfair International Realty. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Dale Sorensen Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need and its customers with maximum worldwide exposure.

With more than 200 sales associates and support staff and twelve locations in Florida, the company has reported 2018 sales of over $715M in the markets they serve which includes Indian River County, Brevard County, St. Lucie County and surrounding areas. In celebration of the company's 40th anniversary, Dale Sorensen Real Estate, Inc. believes that business leadership carries with it a responsibility of stewardship to help make the communities they serve a better place to live, work and raise families. Visit Dale Sorensen Real Estate on the web at www.SorensenRealEstate.com.





