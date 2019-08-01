SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS) Enables the Digital Shift

SEEBURGER Major Release BIS 6.7 now available

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bretten, 01. August 2019 – SEEBURGER, leading specialist for the digitization and integration of internal and external business processes, presents the new release BIS 6.7 of its Business Integration Suite (BIS), an integration platform based on state-of-the-art software technology. Customers using BIS 6.7 benefit from agile and scalable integration solutions for the digital shift and a variety of operating models.BIS 6.7 - one platform for all integration scenariosSEEBURGER continuously invests in the further development of its Business Integration Suite to accompany companies into the future with best-in-class solutions. SEEBURGER identifies the ability to implement all integration requirements quickly and comprehensively as the key to success. New business and process requirements, e.g. in connection with AI and Big Data, Blockchain or real-time integration in API and IoT scenarios, can be successfully implemented with BIS 6.7, the agile and scalable hybrid integration platform.Key features of BIS 6.7With BIS 6.7, companies of all sizes and from all industries benefit from a central platform developed by SEEBURGER and now technologically improved. It offers customers maximum flexibility in integrating B2B/EDI, MFT, e-invoicing, IoT, API, and EAI applications into any ERP system, including deep SAP integration. With the new release, SEEBURGER focuses on five elements that are essential for a successful digital shift:• Improvement of usability – BIS 6.7 introduces enhanced user experience. New user interfaces offer separate views for different user roles, from integration experts to business users. In the DevOps area, new API interfaces and automation tools support agile delivery of integration content, especially when using the BIS platform in the cloud.• Expansion of the integration capabilities in a secure, scalable and agile way - whether cloud, Big Data, Blockchain, IoT or API integration - digital change continuously poses new integration requirements, and BIS 6.7 introduces enhanced API management and a set of new integration adapters to address the market needs.• An integration platform equipped for the future on the basis of state-of-the-art software technology – By replacing the previously used application server with a current OSGI-compliant framework, BIS 6.7 sets new standards in terms of performance and operating efficiency, thus ensuring the future viability of the SEEBURGER platform. This investment in the future is strengthened by a Java runtime environment provided by SEEBURGER. SEEBURGER thus increases both the operational efficiency and the cloud compatibility of its integration platform.• Cost efficiency in operation - With BIS 6.7, all routine procedures in operation can be automated, from software installation and regular software updates to the import of processes, mappings, and configurations. This saves time, reduces effort and increases process reliability. New monitoring simplifies system control. New API interfaces enable integration into the user´s own familiar environment. The support of the open-source database PostgreSQL as a system database is another innovation.• Flexible operating models – Whether On-premises as in-house operation, in the SEEBURGER cloud or now also in public cloud environments such as AWS, Azure, etc. With BIS 6.7 customers have a free choice and can determine their optimum operating model. SEEBURGER offers various service options from iPaaS to full service for all operating variants."With the new major release BIS 6.7, SEEBURGER is focusing on the topics that are necessary for the successful digital shift of companies. The major release benefits significantly from the input of the members of the SEEBURGER Customer Advisory Board, with whom the company has long-standing cooperation. The SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite is the central platform for the various integration scenarios in the age of digitization", said Stefan Tropper, Tower Manager, B2B & Solutions at Magna Global IT and Chairman of the SEEBURGER Customer Advisory Board.“This new release includes new business integration capabilities that help our customers and business partners deliver innovative business value to their ecosystem instead of worrying about the underlying technology. SEEBURGER BIS 6.7 gives our customers a single, scalable and agile best in class business integration platform providing them with a blended approach to business integration” said Matthias Feßenbecker, CTO SEEBURGER AG.To learn more about SEEBURGER BIS 6.7 click here About SEEBURGERSEEBURGER AG is a global provider of business integration solutions that streamline business processes, enable digital transformation and business initiatives, reduce operational costs, facilitate governance and compliance, and provide end-to-end visibility to the farthest edges of the supply chain to maximize ERP effectiveness and drive new efficiencies. Customers can choose between a Cloud Service, an on-premise installation or a hybrid business integration solution. With more than 30 years in the industry, SEEBURGER today is ranked among the top business integration providers by industry analysts and serves thousands of customers in more than 50 countries and 15 industries. Since its foundation in 1986, Bretten has been the company's headquarters. SEEBURGER maintains 11 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, and North America.For more information, visit www.seeburger.com Media contact:SEEBURGER AGEdisonstraße 1D-75015 BrettenTel. +49 7252 96-0Fax +49 7252 96-2222E-Mail: presse@seeburger.de



