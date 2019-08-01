Forestry And Logging Market Key Company Analysis - 2019 Global Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forestry and logging market is expected to reach a value of nearly $998.47 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the forestry and logging market is due to rise in disposable income, increased demand for agriculture and animal produce, driving demand for agriculture support activities, and fishing, hunting activities. However, the market for forestry and logging is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as harsh climate and unfavorable terrain.

The forestry market consists of sales of forestry products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce forestry products by the growing, cutting and transporting of timber, operations of the timber tract, growing trees for reforestation and collecting forest products such as gums, barks and fibres.

The global forestry and logging market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The forestry and logging market is segmented into logging, timber services.

By Geography - The global forestry and logging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific forestry and logging market accounts the largest share in the global forestry and logging market.

Trends In The Forestry And Logging Market

The major companies are using aerial seed bombing is the new and effective way of reforestation. Aerial reforestation is the process of dropping pointed containers with saplings by aircrafts that can nearly plant one million trees every single day, as the major trends witnessed in the global forestry and logging market.

Potential Opportunities In The Forestry And Logging Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, improved earning capacity, emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global forestry and logging market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the forestry and logging market include Forestry Corporation, Hancock Victorian Plantations, Weyerhaeuser, Scottish Woodlands Ltd, and Tilhill Forestry Ltd.

